A Dutch tourist was killed in Mallorca on Thursday afternoon when he jumped from a high cliff. It concerns 31-year-old Mourad Lamrabatte, former football player of Jong Vitesse and a locally known kickboxer in Arnhem. His girlfriend filmed the drama from a boat. “We are all in shock,” a family member told this site.

