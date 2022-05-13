A Dutch tourist was killed in Mallorca on Thursday afternoon when he jumped from a high cliff. It concerns 31-year-old Mourad Lamrabatte, former football player of Jong Vitesse and a locally known kickboxer in Arnhem. His girlfriend filmed the drama from a boat. “We are all in shock,” a family member told this site.
#ExJong #Vitesse #player #dies #jumping #cliff #Mallorca #loved #Mourad
Piet Hein Donner has to save formation The Hague
Piet Hein Donner, former vice president of the Council of State and former minister, will try to get the formation...
Leave a Reply