Alexa, imitate Aracy from Top Therm.” “Alexa, fart.” “Alexa, he had sex.” It may seem strange, but these are some of the most repeated phrases and requests by Brazilians to Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, during the pandemic. From November 2020 to November 2021, the device received more than 320 million orders to turn the light off and on, 38 million good morning and countless other interactions – trivial and unusual – with Brazilians. So much so that the Silicon Valley giant decided to launch, on Wednesday (11), the newest version of the device, the Echo Show 15, for R$1,900, six months after the American market. The goal is to consolidate Alexa as an entertainment and automation hub at a time when, even with the likely end of the pandemic, people are more used to spending more time indoors.

More tropicalized than ever, Alexa’s machine learning system is calibrated to more accurately recognize users’ facial biometrics and, above all, recognize Brazilian accents, expressions and slang, according to Talita Taliberti, Alexa’s country manager in Brazil. “We realized that a lot of people found in Alexa a company during social isolation, a best friend”, said the executive. “The more the interaction grows, the more Alexa learns.”

The company does not reveal sales figures and figures in the local market, but guarantees that the country has become an engine of growth for the device in the world and an immense factory of skills (system skills). The first version of Alexa, launched in the United States and only in October 2019 in Brazil, had only 300 skills. The latest model comes out of the box with over 2,000 skills and the ability to constantly update. “Our goal is to have more and more resources plugged into Alexa, from leisure and entertainment tools to more complex functions, such as personal assistance,” said Talita. Although the company prefers silence when it comes to Alexa market numbers, a recent survey by the technology portal Canaltech found that the Amazon robot is top of mind in voice commands for 70% of Brazilians.

The maturing potential of Alexa and its rivals like Google Assistant is immense. According to a study by Visa, voice-based technologies are expected to move more than $40 billion worldwide by the end of this year. In addition, by 2025, 300 million people will use some type of smart speaker. In the Brazilian market, according to estimates by the Brazilian Association of Residential and Building Automation (Aureside), the number of homes in Brazil with some type of automated system rose from 300,000 in 2016 to 2 million in 2020. By 2025, the so-called Smart Home is expected to grow 22% a year, with revenue of R$ 16 billion.

Just as Alexa learns more from Brazilians, tech companies are improving at the pace of new launches in connected home appliances. Global giants such as Samsung, Philips and Midea, or even national companies Positivo, Intelbras, Steck and Smarteck, offer home control features by voice or by smartphone apps. “The smart home is a revolution both for companies in the sector and in the habits of families”, said João Paulo Nuno Veira, technology consultant and specialist in voice assistants.

RESOURCES In addition to being bigger, the Echo Show 15 proposes to compose the decoration of the environment, like a painting on the wall. This is the first Echo Show designed to hang, allowing users to not only spruce up the living room or bedroom with a slide of favorite photographs that change in seconds, but also control the entire smart home, place orders, and watch videos through the device. . The model has a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a camera for video calls.

While Brazilians learn to speak with Alexa, and Alexa learns from Brazilians, Amazon is consolidating itself in a new and intensely evolving segment. Alexa, what’s the next thing?

The post Alexa, what’s next? appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Alexa #whats #MONEY