Ex-Ilva, steps forward Invitalia-Mittal: the steelworks will be public

The direction taken is that of the return of the State as the main shareholder. However, when it comes to the ex Ilva situation, the solutions, which include a possible capital increase, are by no means guaranteed. Alternative plan B also persists: extraordinary administration in the event of no agreement being extended until January 8th. This is what was reported by Repubblica. Time is now short, and on Monday, during the summit at Palazzo Chigi between the government, Invitalia and partner Arcelor Mittal, the fate of Acciaieria d'Italia will be outlined. There is general pressure for the state to return to being the main shareholder, an option that has long been supported by the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.



However, the idea is to look for additional industrial partners willing to come into the capital. In the government, the line of the Minister for European Affairs and the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto, prevailed, moving towards a new agreement with the Indian partner. Now he is following the path proposed by Urso, but he is still trying to reach an agreement with the Indians to avoid legal complications and disputes. During yesterday's meeting, the CEO of Invitalia, Bernardo Mattarella, and the head of mergers and acquisitions of “Steps forward” in the negotiation between Invitalia and Mittal Arcelor Mittal, Ondra Otradovec.

Mattarella's participation, which is the first time in meetings of this type, suggests the possibility of an immediate and shared solution. Sources close to the dossier report significant progress which would allow the former Ilva to continue its activity. In particular, issues related to finance and governance would be addressed. Today, Acciaierie d'Italia is in difficulty paying suppliers and gas bills, so much so that Snam only avoided closure thanks to the intervention of the TAR. However, January 10 marks the expiration of the last extension, and if it is not extended, it would lead to the shutdown of the plants, with serious consequences for Taranto.

Invitalia has it available 680 million euros have already been allocated for a capital increase which should bring the subsidiary to 60% ownership by the MEF. However, a loan of 320-380 million could be sufficient to allow the group's plants to continue operations. The European steel giant, designed to produce 11 million tonnes, is now dramatically scaled back. In 2023, production has fallen below 3 million and social tension in Taranto is skyrocketing.

