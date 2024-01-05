Friday, January 5, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Stock Exchanges | Uneven in Asian stock markets, the market expects US employment figures

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
Stock Exchanges | Uneven in Asian stock markets, the market expects US employment figures

In Japan, stocks are up thanks to a weak yen, but elsewhere in Asia, stock markets are falling behind Wall Street.

Asian the stock market has traded without a unified direction on Friday.

In Japan, stocks were rising, driven by the weak yen. The Tokyo Stock Exchange's Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.3 percent.

Elsewhere, the stock markets have been falling in the wake of the United States.

In China, the CSI 300 index, which follows large companies, was down 0.3 percent this morning Finnish time. The Hang Seng index of the Hong Kong stock exchange had weakened by 0.5 percent.

Also in South Korea, the Kospi index closed down 0.4 percent.

On Wall Street in the United States, the broad S&P 500 weakened on Thursday for the fourth day in a row and ended up down 0.3 percent. The technology-focused Nasdaq index weakened by 0.6 percent, but the large-cap Dow Jones managed to narrowly turn positive.

See also  Football Tottenham's important victory over West Ham

Uncertainty interest rate development has weighed on the stock market in the first week of the year.

The minutes of the US central bank's December meeting, published on Wednesday, showed that a large majority of the members of its open market committee, which decides on monetary policy, want to keep the key interest rate unchanged for a while longer. This may mean that the central bank may not start easing monetary policy in line with market expectations in March.

Just a week ago, the market priced in an 85 percent probability that the central bank would start lowering interest rates by March. Now the probability has dropped to 65 percent.

On Friday, interest will focus on the December employment figures published in the United States. In a poll by the news agency Reuters, economists forecast that non-agricultural jobs increased by 170,000 and the unemployment rate rose to 3.8 percent from 3.7 percent in November.

See also  Police | A nine-year-old child has disappeared in Helsinki's Tapulikaupungi

Futures predict a bearish opening for Europe and an uneven opening for the United States.

#Stock #Exchanges #Uneven #Asian #stock #markets #market #expects #employment #figures

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Politicians from Baden-Württemberg rail against traffic lights

Politicians from Baden-Württemberg rail against traffic lights

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result