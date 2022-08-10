Ex-employee of Channel One Ovsyannikova charged with discrediting the RF Armed Forces

Former Channel One employee Marina Ovsyannikova was charged under the article of the Russian Criminal Code on discrediting the Armed Forces (AF) of the country, informs Radio “Moscow speaking” with reference to her lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov.

The human rights activist noted that the issue of Ovsyannikova’s preventive measure remains open. She has now been arrested and is under interrogation.

On August 10, it became known that the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against Marina Ovsyannikova, who broke into the air of Channel One with a poster against a special military operation in Ukraine. In addition, searches were carried out in Ovsyannikova’s house. The police came to the former editor’s apartment.

On March 14, Ovsyannikova burst into the air of the Vremya information program and stood behind the host Ekaterina Andreeva with a poster.