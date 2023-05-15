DR Group appointed Enrico Atanasio as new EVO Brand Directorthe group brand that is going through a phase of profound renewal of its offer with the new EVO 5 but also with the restyling of the EVO 4 and the EVO Cross 4 pick-up.

Figure of experience

We are talking about a leading figure who has been working in the automotive sector for over 35 years. In his professional career he has held various executive positions in the OEM sector including General Motors, MG Rover Group, Fiat Chrysler and Audi. “Another important acquisition for the group from Molise, which thus further strengthens its management in a moment of great growth”says DR.

International career

A profile of international caliber therefore, considering that he has spent over twelve years in foreign markets between the Middle East, India, Greece, the United Kingdom and has followed commercial initiatives in the USA, China and Latin America, before returning to Italy in 2021 in the role of Business Development Consultant.

The first words

“I am very happy to put my experience at the service of the DR group and to lead the EVO brand – the first words of Athanasius – For me it is a very stimulating new challenge but above all from great potential now that EVO can count on a totally renewed range and on a sales network of over 100 qualified operators throughout Italy”.