A year and a half after its launch, Forza Horizon 5 continues to expand its user base, having recently surpassed i 30 million players register, as reported directly from the game, looking at the global ranking.

This is not an official announcement from Microsoft or Playground Games but a figure that is easily visible from the total count of players present within the global rankingas happened previously for other progressive goals achieved by the game in question.

Considering that Forza Horizon 5, like every first party of Xbox Game Studios, has been present since day one in the catalog of Xbox Game Passthe amount of active or registered players does not automatically translate into the amount of copies sold, so these over 30 million are not a figure relating to the commercial successor of the game.

However, as is now known, the metrics to be taken into consideration are now different as regards games on subscription services, which are evaluated through the “involvement” of the players, and in any case in relation to the overall performance of the service. In any case, there is no doubt that Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most successful games from Xbox Game Studios in recent years.

We recently saw the game’s High Performance Update following the massive Rally Adventure expansion.