Since 2020, Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games announced Evil Dead: The Game, an experience multiplayer which was originally planned to debut in 2021. In the middle of last year, its developers confirmed that the game had been delayed until February 2022, but now they have done it again, so we will have to wait a little longer to play it.

Again, the notification was shared via Twitter, where they announced that Evil Dead: The Game will now be debuting May 13, 2022.

Hey Evil Dead fans! When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell. In order to deliver the best possible experience, Evil Dead: The Game is now coming on May 13, 2022. pic.twitter.com/BfuaOdcFVT — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) January 28, 2022

They justified the first delay of the game by saying that the additional development time would help them to add a single-player section, but this time they simply said that they need more time to create the best possible experience.

Publisher’s note: Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t have a very good feeling about this game. From what little I’ve seen of it, I feel like this is yet another failed attempt to take an already well-known and established property and turn it into a fairly simple video game. I hope I’m wrong, since Evil Dead is one of my favorite sagas.

Via: Twitter