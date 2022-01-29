Our country celebrates it. The selections of Peru and Colombia played an amazing game this Friday, January 28 at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, with the hope of earning a place in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Because of this, many public figures predicted the final score of this match. The prediction that caught the attention of all Peruvians was that of Reinaldo dos Santos, who made statements during a live broadcast through his social networks.

“If you ask me ‘who wins, Peru or Colombia?’, I have to tell you that Colombia will win. Peru needs this match, but I see it as very complicated”, he announced, leaving thousands of Peruvians in suspense. He even indicated that this tie will be decided with a stopped ball. “That match is going to be decided on a set piece. Write that down. That game is going to be defined with a set piece”, highlighted the Brazilian.

This afternoon, our team kept all viewers attentive to the game. During the 83rd minute and with a pass from Christian Cueva, Edison Flores scored a goal in the Colombian goal, with which he added the 3 points we needed in the table.

“They deserve it. They deserve it. Sometimes football is unpredictable. It really is unpredictable. It is passion. That sport is so beautiful. They go to the World Cup”, said Reinaldo dos Santos in his stories through his Instagram account, where he usually publishes his predictions.

Finally, he attached an image in which he included Peru among the teams that will be present at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Reinaldo dos Santos is a well-known seer in Peru, since he previously made several controversial predictions; however, there is also a list of his predictions that never came to pass, and he failed with his hunch about Keiko Fujimori and the presidency. The “Prophet of America” ​​announced that the former congresswoman would win the last elections, which did not happen.