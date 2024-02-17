Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/17/2024 – 12:44

After announcing that the Associação Vitória em Cristo would finance the demonstration called by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the 25th on Avenida Paulista, evangelical pastor Silas Malafaia changed his speech, stating that the act will be paid for with his own resources. The religious leader's decision to pay for the event with his own money comes after criticism on social media about the alleged use of tithes from faithful for the Bolsonarista act.

“So far nothing has been paid for the event on February 25th. Neither the Assembly of God Vitória em Cristo nor the Associação Vitória em Cristo will pay anything”, stated Malafaia on Instagram, adding that, although the statute of the evangelical association allows the financing of public demonstrations, the event on Avenida Paulista will be paid for with resources personal. “I will do this with the greatest pleasure,” said the pastor on the social network.

Conceived by Malafaia, the Bolsonarist demonstration will have as its motto “the defense of the Democratic Rule of Law”. The pastor of the Vitória em Cristo Association said that the act is “beyond the figure of Jair Bolsonaro”. In practice, however, the event seeks to bring together a crowd in defense of the former president, who was recently the target of a Federal Police (PF) operation investigating an attempted coup d'état organized by members of the Bolsonaro government.

On Thursday, the 15th, the former president and the pastor met to discuss the demonstration. The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Liberal Party (PL), in Brasília, and was attended by Bolsonaro's lawyer and spokesperson, Fábio Wajngarten, and deputy Zucco (PL-RS). On the occasion, the Rio Grande do Sul parliamentarian reinforced, in a press conference, that the intention is for it to be a “peaceful, orderly event with the presence of several parliamentarians”.

The call for the demonstration was made by Bolsonaro through a video released on social media on Monday, 12th. In the recording, the former president argues that he will use the act to defend himself “from all the accusations that have been imputed” against him. In the recording, Bolsonaro also advises his supporters not to carry banners “against anyone”. In previous events called by him, it became common to display banners calling for federal intervention and attacking ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

“There was always a banner saying something crazy: 'close the STF' or 'close the National Congress'”, said Malafaia, attributing the objects to “imbeciles”. According to the pastor, demonstrations of this type were narrated as the keynote of the events and, therefore, Bolsonaro made the request to his supporters. This will be the first Bolsonarist demonstration called personally by the former president after January 8, when his supporters carried out the attack on the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília.

In addition to Malafaia, the former president's advisor and lawyer, Fábio Wajngarten, confirmed the event, which has already been endorsed by other supporters of the former president on social media. Malafaia stated that more than 100 parliamentarians confirmed their presence at the event and that senator Magno Malta (ES) and federal deputies Nikolas Ferreira (MG) and Gustavo Gayer (GO), Bolsonaro's supporters, will give speeches in the electric trio, in addition to himself and of the former president.

This will not be the first time that Bolsonaro and Malafaia share an electric trio. On September 7, 2022, prevented from asking for votes at official events, Bolsonaro spoke in a sound truck rented by the pastor after the end of the military event, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).