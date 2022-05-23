It seems like it was a joke, but one of the most anticipated independent games today is I am Jesus Christ, launch in which we assume the role of the son of god. We’ve had a while without news, but luckily your development team, SimulaMhas been gradually returning to his development diaries and this is what we know now.

The development engine for this game is the Unreal Engine, which has been used in hundreds of projects throughout history, so giving it the realistic look will not be a problem for the creators. However, it is being created in the fifth edition of this program, so this will be one of the first projects with this game code.

Its history is based on the new testament, so it could go a little further than verses like the 10 commandments, placing us years after what happened in Egypt with Moses and the pharaohs. In addition, there will be 30 types of miracles, including walking on water, floating among others, turning water into wine and much more.

All powers must be recharged through the bar of the holy spirit, so performing miracles left and right is not the best idea, especially at times when we are in danger. We mentioned the latter, since Jesus will have to fight the demons that invade the citizens, thanks to balls of light that the character accumulates.

Here the special features of I Am Jesus Christpublished on its official website Steam:

– Experience the life of Christ firsthand, from his birth to the crucifixion and resurrection.

– Explore accurate recreations of important places in the Holy Land, including Jerusalem and Galilee.

– Perform over 30 amazing miracles, including feeding the 5000 and walking on water.

– Receive the power of the Holy Spirit, and increase its power through prayer.

– Interact with more than 60 characters, including the disciples of Christ. Recreate essential events, including the Last Supper.

The release date is not confirmed yet, but it is planned that in December 2022 you can count on the final version. However, there is a free prologue that fans will be able to try in September or October. That means, surely the game will take shape until the 2023something very understandable, since the creation team is of a small size.

For now, some development diaries are being recorded little by little by SimulaM in Youtube. So it is recommended that those interested subscribe to the channel to have more first-hand information.

Remember that the title for now is only confirmed in the pc.

Via: Steam