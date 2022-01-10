In episode 6 of Red Light District Arch from Kimetsu no yaiba, we saw the transformation of Nezuko to superior demon, while kicking the head of Daki With all his strength. But why does the younger sister of Tanjiro kamado? What is causing this abrupt change in her?

In the anime chapter, our protagonist takes the form of Nezuko like hell when he sees Tanjiro kamado, his brother, coughing up blood and losing control. Immediately, he heads to attack Daki to end it.

To the misfortune of this girl, Daki He manages to easily cut her arm and leg, ending the battle. Because Nezuko She had never consumed human blood or any other part, the villain hoped that she could not recover.

Fortunately, Nezuko how the devil takes his form ‘berserk’, with flowers around its body, a horn protruding from its forehead, and notable changes in its height and physical strength. The engine of its transformation into Kimetsu no yaiba: his anger, his feelings overflowing.

What is Nezuko’s demon form like?

Curiously in Kimetsu no yaiba, Nezuko as a demon becomes his adult self, this form does not modify his body as it has done with other people (for example, as Enmu). His enormous strength allows him to break his gag without any problem, this had been given to him by Mr. Urokodaki so that it does not attack anyone.

Already previously, we had seen in Kimetsu no yaiba for this protagonist to change her size, but this is the first time we see the demon form of Nezuko call ‘berserk’, one created by anger, revenge, and bloodlust.

In this form, she possesses a white horn on her forehead, and a vine-like flower pattern that covers her entire body. Each of these elements gives him a more demonic appearance. Similarly, the physical abilities of Nezuko They reach the level of a higher demon moon and that is the reason why he regenerated parts of his body so quickly without any problem.

Now will she stop being human in Kimetsu no Yaiba?

The downside to this new demon form of Nezuko is that thanks to the overflow of emotions, she loses control over herself. And how Takeo stated in the episode, this protagonist almost gave up her humanity due to the aggression.

In fact, this is the first time Nezuko as a demon he tries to consume human blood in this altered state, but as on other occasions, Tanjiro he wakes up at the right time and returns his sister to her normal form. Without their help, perhaps he would have lost all trace of humanity.

