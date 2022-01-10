BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent in Paris Monday, 10 January 2022, 19:02



French President Emmanuel Macron described this Monday as “intolerant” and “unacceptable” the attack on Sunday against a deputy of his party, Stéphane Claireaux, by anti-vaccine and anti-passport COVID protesters. His outrage has been shared by numerous politicians in the country.

Claireaux was beaten in front of his home in the Saint Pierre and Miquelon archipelago, near Canada, by a group of protesters who threw seaweed and stones at him. “It looked like a stoning,” the deputy from La República en Marcha, who announced a complaint, explained to France Info. “This needs to stop at some point,” he added when verifying that a video of part of the attack was circulating this Monday on social networks.

Since January 1, 28 deputies have received death threats from the most radical anti-vaccines and some of them are under police protection, according to the France 3 television channel.

However, Macron remains firm and yesterday showed muscle on security. Three months before the presidential elections, he indicated that his “duty and vocation” is to continue “tirelessly improving things and being inflexible” in the fight against terrorism, femicides and drug trafficking, according to the president during a visit to Nice.

More cops



There he promised again that he will double “the number of police officers on the ground by 2030” and announced the creation of 200 gendarmerie brigades in rural areas and a Republican Action Force, which will be able to intervene, in an emergency, in the neighborhoods. problematic in the event of outbreaks of violence or significant drug trafficking. It also announced more means to fight harassment in the streets and in public transport, and in the fight against gender violence.

Citizen security is one of the preferred electoral issues of the right and the extreme right. And Macron doesn’t want to give voters the impression of being soft on security.

«A gratuitous aggression every 44 seconds in our country: Emmanuel Macron has been the president of the robbery. How dare you campaign on safety, even more at the expense of taxpayers? The French are not fooled, ‘right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen immediately said.