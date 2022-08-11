The city of Murcia hides wonderful corners little known by tourists. If you are going to visit Murcia soon, you must stop at the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga and appreciate its imposing cathedral. This architectural work is undoubtedly one of the main attractions of the city, as well as one of the best-known monuments in Murcia.

In addition to visiting emblematic places, you should also try its rich cuisine. If it is the first time that you travel to Murcia, you can take advantage and order a marinera, a typical appetizer, in one of the most unique squares of the city, such as the Plaza de las Flores or the Plaza del Teatro Romea. You can make a lot of plans and visit many emblematic places in this city.

The 10 visits you can make in Murcia



1. Murcia Cathedral



The Cathedral of Santa María, located in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, is one of the best-known emblematic spaces in Murcia. It was consecrated in 1467 and stands out for its impressive façade that integrates Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque styles. You can visit its interior and climb the Renaissance tower of about 90 meters. You can also visit the museum of the cathedral that is located in the old cloister of the same. You can find out about the price and schedules at any tourist office.

2. Christ of Monteagudo



If you travel by car to Murcia, when you get closer you will be able to observe the presence of the Christ of Monteagudo. It is a figure that recalls the Christ of Corcovado that you can see in this municipality. The Christ is located on a hill above the remains of the Castle of Monteagudo, of Islamic origin and with a thousand years of history. Access to the foot of Christ and the Castle is not allowed. You can get to an esplanade in the middle of the mound. Yes, you can visit the Monteagudo Visitor Center.

The Christ of Monteagudo in the background, in a file image. /



Vicente Vicens / AGM



3. Flower Square



If you visit Murcia you should stroll through the streets of the city center and stop at the famous Plaza de las Flores. In the square and in the surrounding streets, you can find bars to have a beer accompanied by the typical appetizers of the city such as the famous seafood.

4. Santa Clara Museum



Another plan you can make in the city is to visit one of its museums. The Santa Clara museum is located in the heart of the city, on Alfonso X avenue. The Santa Clara monastery was founded on the Islamic-Mudejar palace of the Murcian emir Ibn Hud, which has housed the Poor Clare nuns since 1365. Several centuries of history and different cultures such as Islamic, Gothic and Baroque come together in this building. According to the page of the tourist office, this enclosure can be visited in the summer in the mornings. Likewise, it is recommended to consult the

museum website or call by phone (968 27 23 98).

5. Fuensanta Sanctuary



The Sanctuary of the Virgen de la Fuensanta is located 5.5 kilometers from the city of Murcia. It is a place surrounded by nature that is worth visiting. Inside the sanctuary is the image of the patron saint of the city, who goes out on a pilgrimage both during the Spring festivities and in September. Entrance to the Sanctuary is free.

The Fuensanta Sanctuary, in a file image. /



Vicente Vicens / AGM



6. Romea Theater



The Romea Theater is one of the best known in the city. It has 150 years of history and is one of the most important cultural landmarks in the city. The current theater was inaugurated in 1900 thanks to the architect Justo Millán. To find out the times, call the box office phone (968 35 51 70) or the office phone (968 35 53 90).

7. Museum of Fine Arts of Murcia



The Museum of Fine Arts of Murcia, also known as Mubam, is located on the former site of the Trinidad Convent, in the Santa Eulalia neighbourhood. It has two spaces, the Cerdán Pavilion for the museum’s permanent collection (from the 19th to the 20th century) and the Contrast Pavilion for temporary exhibitions. According to the website of the tourist office, in summer the museum opens only in the mornings, but do not hesitate to get information by calling 968 23 93 46.

8. Royal Casino Murcia



The Royal Casino of Murcia dates back to 1847. The Casino has undergone various reforms over time that have given rise to beautiful spaces such as the Ballroom, the Congresillo, the Ladies’ Toilet or the library. It also has a restaurant serving members as well as the general public open in one of its halls and patio. Reservations can be made at 968 22 28 09. The restaurant will be closed during the month of August.

9. Salzillo Museum



The Salzillo Museum is one of the most important in Murcia due to the great heritage it houses. It was inaugurated in 1960, and exhibits the steps of the Brotherhood of Nuestro Padre Jesús that go out in procession every Good Friday morning, as well as a Nativity scene with 556 figures, also the work of the sculptor Francisco Salzillo. This museum is located in the Plaza de San Agustín. According to the tourism website, it opens from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information call the phone (968 29 18 93) or access your

Web page.

Image of the representation of the Last Supper, work of the sculptor Francisco Salzillo. /



Javier Carrion / AGM



10. Gaya Museum



Murcia was the birthplace of one of the winners of the national painting prizes, Ramón Gaya. In the city a museum is dedicated to him in which sketches, posters, literary pieces and an anthological collection are shown, both of his work and of other painters of his generation (Pedro Flores, Luis Garay, Juan Bonafé, Darsie Japp or Windham tryon). This museum located in Plaza Santa Catalina has a wide cultural agenda of presentations and exhibitions.