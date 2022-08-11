The initiative was taken by the animal rights association Aidaa and by some Genoese animal rights activists, after having filed a complaint against unknown persons in the prosecutor’s office

Genoa – It is not clear if the goal of those who scattered i morsels containing nails and pieces of glass in the outskirts of Genoa there were dogs or wild boars but they were the ones who paid for it two dog puppies who are now in critical condition in the veterinary clinic in Genoa.

For this reason, the animal rights association Aidaa and some Genoese animal rights activists, after having filed a complaint against unknown persons in the prosecutor’s office for mistreatment of animals, have also filed a size of one thousand euros. The bounty, reads the note from Aidaa, “will be paid to those who, with their complaint made in accordance with the law, will help to identify and definitively convict the person responsible or responsible for these criminal acts”.