The schedules for the Clausura 2022 playoff were defined and the teams that will seek to achieve the victory that gives them the ticket to the next round are: Puebla, Chivas, Monterrey, Cruz Azul, Necaxa, Atlético San Luis, Pumas and Mazatlán.
The most attractive duel of the week is between the Chivas and the Pumas, teams that already know what it’s like to play in the grand final and will now seek to continue increasing their hegemony in the direct elimination game.
Cruz Azul vs Necaxa
Day: Saturday May 7
Time: 5:45 p.m.
Stadium: Aztec
Channel: TUDN
The team of Blue Cross went from more to less in the tournament, they let points escape and lost the opportunity to be able to sneak in direct, by not winning in their last game of day 17. For their part, the Necaxa Rays They worked at forced marches and it was enough for them to fight for their pass to the league.
Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis
Day: Saturday May 7
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Stadium: BBVA
Channel: Fox Sports
Monterey Striped knows that there is no tomorrow, and falling in the playoff game where they are the big favorites would end up being a failure for the team and for the coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich, this due to the millionaire squad they have.
For their part, the Tuneros are motivated to be in this instance and have much to gain and little to lose, so they will seek to leave their hearts in their visit to the Sultana del Norte.
Puebla vs Mazatlan FC
Day: Sunday May 8
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Stadium: Cuauhtemoc
Channel: aztec tv
Already in the Sunday games, the Puebla Sweet Potatoes open amenities before Mazatlan gunboats. A party that looks attractive on paper, although the wide favorites are those from La Franja, who at the last moment missed the opportunity to enter the Fiesta Grande directly.
The Mazatlecos got the three points they needed and the combination of results favored them and, surprisingly, they finished in 12th place.
Chivas vs Pumas UNAM
Day: Sunday May 8
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Stadium: Akron
Channel: –
The match of the week in reclassification is between the Chivas from Guadalajara and the Cougars. What a great match awaits us between these two teams that will seek to leave everything on the field to advance to the tournament group.
The Guadalajarans have worn a different face since the arrival of coach Ricardo Cadena, who remains undefeated and is already to the liking of the fans; For their part, the university students are in the Concachampions final and with a small squad they will seek to give double joy this week to their faithful public.
