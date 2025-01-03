Marina Lanzarote already welcomes part of the fleet participating in the RORC Transatlantic Racewhose release is scheduled for January 12. This prestigious competition, organized every year by The Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC), the International Maxi Association (IMA) and the Yacht Club de France with the collaboration of Calero Marinas and Turismo Lanzarote, has a course of 2,995 nautical miles crossing the Atlanticfrom Lanzarote to Granada, in the Caribbean.

It is the eleventh edition in which this regatta starts from Lanzarotea consolidated enclave for this type of events thanks to the conditions that the Canary Islands offer for navigation, and also thanks to the commitment of the island institutions.

As in previous editions, the fleet will be made up of a wide variety of boatsincluding multihulls, monohulls, classic boats and latest generation maxis, which compete under the IRC system.

The most exciting competition will probably be experienced in the monohull category, with two new entrants as favorites: Bryon Ehrhart’s 88-foot maxi Lucky and Christian Zugel’s Volvo 70 Tschüss II. Both ships, from the United States, bear the signature of Juan Kouyoumdjian.









The Lucky has an outstanding crew, and its ranks include the navigator Juan Vilawho participates for the first time in the RORC Transatlantic Race and who is one of the few sailors who has won the Jules Verne Trophy, the Volvo Ocean Race and the America’s Cup.

“This is a regatta that I have always wanted to do,” commented Vila. I have participated in similar events, but an Atlantic crossing with trade winds in January is very special for any sailor. “It’s a fast ride, and the 2022 Comanche’s record, with an average speed of nearly 16 knots, is impressive.”

7 days, 22 hours, 1 minute and 4 seconds is the mark to beat that the Comanche holds for the monohull category. The multihull record, on the other hand, is set at 5 days, 5 hours, 46 minutes and 26 seconds, achieved by Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati in 2023.

Apart from the fastest boats, the majority of the fleet will need between 12 and 14 days to reach the goal in the Caribbean. This will probably be the case of the German Haspa Habmburg, whose crew is made up of young sailors. “Our goal is to offer young people the opportunity to compete on the high seas, because it is a unique way to live intensely,” explained the captain, Wibke Borrmann.