The future US President Donald Trump has failed in his appeal against a conviction for sexual assault. A federal appeals court in Manhattan on Monday upheld the $5 million fine of the former fashion magazine columnist ElleE. Jean Carroll, for assault and defamation. One of Republican Trump’s spokesmen interpreted the verdict as part of a witch hunt and spoke of a forgery financed by the Democrats. He announced his objection to the appeal court’s ruling. Carroll’s attorney said her client was pleased with the decision.

Carroll publicly accused Trump in 2019 of raping her in a dressing room at the New York luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman in late 1995 or early 1996. Accordingly, she wanted to help Trump choose a gift for another woman. They would have looked at lingerie. Trump then lured her into a locker room, pushed her head against the wall and raped her. Carroll said she couldn’t remember the exact date or year. Two of Carroll’s friends confirmed that she told them about the rape at the time but swore them to secrecy.

Carroll said she decided to break her silence in 2017. The reason is reports of sexual assault by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. At that time, many women went public with reports of similar experiences. In 2023, the jury in the district court in Manhattan considered the rape allegation to be unproven, but recognized the allegations of sexual assault and defamation.

The proceedings against Trump are likely to continue even after he takes office as the new US President. In 1997, the Supreme Court ruled in a case involving former President Bill Clinton that sitting presidents do not enjoy immunity from civil lawsuits in federal court for actions that predate their time in office and are unrelated to their official duties.