This Friday, the esplanade of La Merced de Lorca will be the scene of the inauguration of the tenth Meeting of Young People of Brotherhoods and Brotherhoods. Stands have been placed with a total of 1,650 seats to emulate the main race on Juan Carlos I Avenue during Holy Week, from where you can watch the representation of the History of Salvation from 8:30 p.m., which will be offered by Blancos y Azules.

The asphalt was covered with 85 tons of sand to facilitate the passage of more than a hundred horses, bigas and chariots. 54 elevated spotlights were installed on 12 towers to guarantee the best visibility. Also four giant high-definition screens measuring six by four meters and a powerful sound system.

The event will be historic since the brotherhoods had not done anything similar outside of Holy Week, according to the director of the meeting, Juan Manuel Pérez. He explained that the event will last an hour and a half and with it they want to “explain to the visitor that Lorca is peculiar, that horses and demons come out but everything has a biblical explanation.” He added that what is done at Holy Week is “telling the story of salvation, the story of Christianity.”

Pérez explained that the brotherhood meeting held in Lorca is the one with the greatest participation in global terms and in attendees from outside the organizing headquarters of those held so far. About thirty delegations from all over Spain attend, from León to Ceuta, passing through Valladolid, Seville and Santander.

This Friday, young people participate in guided tours of the religious headquarters of the brotherhoods and in the extraordinary prayer of the Way of the Cross on Mount Calvary. Before the opening of the meeting, at 7 p.m., an act of prayer and floral offering to the patron saints of Lorca, San Clemente and Santa María la Real de las Huertas will be held in the old collegiate church of San Patricio.