There is a separate building next to a parking square in the middle of Broek in Waterland. From the outside you can’t see what’s inside. In the porch behind the front door there is a large white English bulldog in a frog position. It is Kuan, the good mascot of Kitchen Nieuwland.

Kitchen Nieuwland, Broek in Waterland Price (2 persons): approx. 180 euros

If you address the dog personally, don’t be alarmed if the host responds. It goes by the same name, although you spell it slightly differently. Quan and his husband Shan met in Hong Kong where Shan learned to cook French from a Japanese in a star restaurant. They married and lived in Vienna where Quan worked as an accountant. I have not been able to subtly figure out how they ended up in the picturesque ‘Broek’ (“life is a coincidence”). But they had already lived in the Netherlands for a few years when they came across this former snack bar.

It is an incredibly romantic story and it really stands out, they have put their heart and soul into this crazy place. For a moment you would think that this minimalistically decorated and fully lit white space is a dental hygienist’s waiting room. But at second glance it is very tastefully decorated, with stylish wooden designer chairs. The crockery in particular has been collected with a sensitive eye – no bowl, plate or cup is the same, but they are all equally beautiful.

Both men are unlikely perfectionists: while Shan works meticulously in the kitchen, Quan rushes through the shop at a trot, constantly apologizing when he has to interrupt to set something up or clear away. It’s an endearing kind of insecure perfectionism; all he wants is to give us the best experience possible. (For someone who is actually an accountant, he does hell of a job.)

Kitchen Nieuwland does not have a website, only Instagram. It is difficult to conclude from this (especially photos of sourdough loaves and the dog) that the menu changes every three weeks and alternates between French and Japanese. It is therefore advisable to inquire where we are in the cycle before booking. ‘French’ does not mean that they are purely French dishes, but they are based on classic Western/French gastronomic lines, including the necessary Asian influences. The Scandinavian gravad lax is encrusted in a fine Japanese icing sugar, which causes the salmon to lose less moisture. A large piece of raw chicory provides crunch, the fruity echo of the Korean mandarin (“slightly milder than yuzu”) is enhanced by a small piece of poached pear. Everything has been thought about.

What follows includes a leisurely cauliflower soup with a spoonful of sour, ashy French goat cheese; an excellently fried piece of sea bass in an intoxicating, slightly sweet shio-koji marinade (see inset), and, after a somewhat boring bowl of avocado with mayo and soy sauce, a piece of buttery-soft braised beef cheek in its own gravy – a four-day preparation – with the most delicious mashed potatoes.

The French menu vacillates between tantalizing fusion elements and some obligatory garnishes such as cabbage rolls and candied carrots. No effort has been spared and Chef Shan cannot be found making any mistakes. However, his heart seems to lie more with Japanese cuisine: that menu sparkles two weeks later.

From the wafer-thin panko-breaded bitterbal (reference to the history of the location) of Hokkaido pumpkin and white miso to the fresh sweet and sour, slimy strings of mozuku seaweed. From the fruity pleated tomato with plum wine jelly and shiso flowers from our own garden, to the carefully selected rice (perfectly sticky loose grain) under the thin slices of marinated tuna loin, which has an almost chewy structure. They are beautiful ingredients, prepared with respect and skill.

The mackerel is nice and lean, not teary, and especially not soaked in the rice vinegar for too long. The young, thin aubergines are briefly fried and peeled, making them ever so slightly smoky and just a little bit fatty – with the salty and sour umami of the umeboshi (salt pickled plum) an almost barbecue experience. The marinade of shio-koji and sake-kasu is perfectly balanced on the salmon shreds in the onigiri – a triangular filled rice snack. The highlight is definitely the rich, warm-slippery chawanmushi (savory egg custard), topped with two cubes of fried foie and a cube of fish head stock jelly that melts over it, giving every bite that little bit of fishy umami counterweight.

The range of drinks is currently limited to two written postcards. However, the three wines have been very skilfully selected by friendly sommelier Lisja Hu from the Amsterdam restaurant Beulings, and are quite reasonably priced. The sake selection could also certainly be a bit more extensive, especially since one of those three choices involves a mix with an uber-aromatic umeshu (Japanese plum wine): every time you put your nose in the glass it is as if you are stepping into an elevator next to a chic water-waved older lady with an excessive amount of sweet perfume – that’s a disservice to the subtleties on the plate. But hey, they only just got a liquor license and Quan still has to immerse himself in the world of wine, he immediately apologizes. But he will undoubtedly make an extremely precise study of this as well. Non-alcoholic, the sparkling cold brew teas are absolutely recommended – like fresh spring drops splashing from the young tea leaves.

Kitchen Nieuwland can accommodate only a few guests and the purchasing and cooking is done appropriately, so please note: you must reserve at least a day in advance. I personally find the Japanese menu more exciting, but there is nothing wrong with the French one. In any case, it is a heart-warming experience to be welcomed by the gentlemen (and dog) in this wonderful little shop.