Everything is now ready for the Feroz Awards gala, the awards given by the film reporters grouped in AICE, whose tenth edition is held this Saturday at the Zaragoza Auditorium. The appointment, casual and scoundrel -who will be the master of ceremonies has been guarded with special zeal, after the stupendous role played by Paula Púa and Nacho Vigalondo last year-, is the starting signal for the awards season and works as a prelude to of the Goyas. A season for which ‘As bestas’, Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s film inspired by a real event that occurred in a village in Ourense, starts as a favourite. The Madrid-born feature film, which has already been seen by more than 600,000 spectators in Spain and has collected more than 4 million euros, to which must be added the more than 1.8 million obtained in France, tells the story of a French couple who He settled in inland Galicia to make his dream of living off the land come true. Two of the locals will not make it easy for him, which leads to a suffocating thriller with the manner of a western, which reflects on xenophobia, environmentalism and the class struggle. Her exquisite rhythm and magnificent performances have earned her ten nominations.

The second film with the most nominations is ‘Cinco lobitos’, the debut feature by Biscayan Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, which is up for seven Feroz Awards. The moving film deals with the efforts of a new mother, who, in addition to taking care of her baby, has to take care of her parents. She will be one of the great protagonists of these awards, which certify the boom in female directors that Spanish cinema is experiencing. Not surprisingly, for the first time in the history of the awards, four directors opt for the Feroz: Alauda Ruiz de Azúa for ‘Cinco lobitos’, Carla Simón for ‘Alcarràs’, Pilar Palomero for ‘La maternal’ and Carlota Pereda for ‘Cerdita ‘. The only director in this section is Rodrigo Sorogoyen for ‘As bestas’, a film that has obtained nominations in almost all categories: film, direction, script, soundtrack, actress, actor, supporting actor -in this case for two, because both Diego Anido and Luis Zahera are nominated-, trailer and poster.

We say almost all because the AICE awards distinguish between drama and comedy. Thus, ‘Cinco lobitos’ and ‘As bestas’ will compete in the category of best dramatic film with ‘Alcarràs’, ‘Modelo 77’, by Alberto Rodríguez, and ‘One year, one night’, by Isaki Lacuesta, while the candidates for Best Comedy are ‘Official Competition’ (Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn), ‘The Fourth Passenger’ (Álex de la Iglesia), ‘You have to come see it’ (Jonás Trueba), ‘Vasil’ (Avelina Prat) and ‘ I’m going to have a good time’ (David Serrano).

In the best performances section, the nominees for leading actress are Anna Castillo for ‘Wild Sunflowers’, Laia Costa for ‘Cinco little wolves’, Laura Galán for ‘Cerdita’, Marina Foïs for ‘As bestas’ and Carla Quílez for ‘La Maternal ‘. As best actors, the candidates are Karra Elejalde for ‘Vasil’, Miguel Herrán for ‘Modelo 77’, Denis Ménochet for ‘As bestas’, Nahuel Pérez Biscayart for ‘One year, one night’, Nacho Sánchez for ‘Mantícora’ and Luis Tosar for ‘In the margins’.

In the supporting actress section, the fierce ones will be contested by Adelfa Calvo for ‘En los márgenes’, Ángela Cervantes for ‘La Maternal’, Carmen Machi for ‘Cerdita’, Susi Sánchez for ‘Cinco lobitos’ and Emma Suárez for ‘La Rite of Spring’. Along with Diego An¡do and Luis Zahera, from ‘As bestas’, the supporting actors who will compete for the award are Ramón Barea for ‘Cinco lobitos’, Jesús Carroza for ‘Modelo 77’ and Oriol Pla for ‘Wild Sunflowers’. Zahera, by the way, is also a candidate for best supporting actor for the series ‘La unidad’.

The most nominated series



And it is that the Feroz Awards, which will honor Pedro Almodóvar during the gala, also distinguish the best television series, with ‘La ruta’, by Atresplayer Premium, leading the nominations with six nominations. This story about the electronic route of Valencia will compete with ‘¡García!’ (HBO Max), ‘Apagón’ (Movistar Plus+), ‘Intimacy’ (Netflix) and ‘Rapa’ (Movistar Plus+) for the award for best dramatic series, while in the comedy category the contest will be between ‘Self-Defense’ (Filmin), ‘Easy’ (Movistar Plus+), ‘The ones in the last row’ (Netflix) and ‘I don’t like driving’ (TNT).

For best leading actress in a series, this time without distinction between drama and comedy, Nerea Barros for ‘The Gypsy Bride’, Itziar Ituño for ‘Intimacy’, Mónica López for ‘Rapa’, Nathalie Poza for ‘La unidad’ and Claudia Salas for ‘The route’; while Juan Diego Botto for ‘I don’t like driving’, Luis Callejo for ‘Apagón’, Javier Cámara for ‘Rapa’, Álex García for ‘El inmortal’ and Álex Monner for ‘La ruta’ are nominated for best leading actor for a fiction ‘.

In the case of the best supporting actress for a series, we have as nominees Marian Álvarez for ‘La unidad’, Elisabet Casanovas for ‘La ruta’, Coria Castillo for ‘Easy’, Patricia López Arnaiz for ‘Intimacy’, Lucía Veiga for ‘Rapa’ and Leonor Watling for ‘I don’t like to drive’; while for best supporting actor, in addition to the aforementioned Luis Zahera, Jesús Carroza for ‘Apagón’, Ricardo Gómez for ‘La ruta’, Emilio Gutiérrez Caba for ‘¡García!’, David Lorente for ‘I don’t like driving’ are nominated. ‘ and Vicente Romero for ‘The Gypsy Bride’.

Finally, the nominees for best script for a series are Isabel Peña, Alberto Marini, Fran Araújo, Rafael Cobos and Isa Campo for ‘Apagón’; Berta Prieto, Belén Barenys and Miguel Ángel Blanca for ‘Self-defense’; Anna R. Costa and Cristina Pons for ‘Easy’; Verónica Fernández, Laura Sarmiento and José Luis Martín for ‘Intimacy’, and Borja Soler, Roberto Martín Maiztegui, Clara Botas and Silvia Herreros de Tejada for ‘La ruta’.