Piqué, without escape: they play music by Shakira in the middle of the Barcelona stadium

Gerard Piqué does not leave the eye of the hurricane. Since Shakira released her last song, together with the Argentine producer Bizarrp, the former Barcelona player has had to suffer dozens of ridicule on social networks for the strong darts thrown at him by the Barranquillera, with whom he had a relationship for twelve years.

Faced with so much exposure, the former defender has not remained on the sidelines. His appearances with a Renault Twingo and a Casio watch – products that Shakira used to signal him for her love life – were the first response.

Last week, Piqué went further and published a photograph for the first time with his new girlfriend, the young Clara Chía Martí, and thought that perhaps everything would settle. However, this Saturday he again suffered a new setback, because in the Barcelona stadium played, at full volume, Shakira’s last song.

That is to say, the strong lyrics against him were sung at a wounded cry in his own home.

Song against Piqué in the Barcelona stadium

Gerard Piqué was defender of the FC Barcelona until this 2022.

This Saturday, in the match between the subsidiaries of Barcelona and Real Sociedad, Shakira’s session with Bizarrp was heard at full volume.

In the Johan Cruyff stadium, where the youth system of the Catalan team disputes its commitments – basic forces in which Piqué was forged -, it was possible to hear the strong letter against the symbol of the team.

The fact, striking in light of Shakira’s separation, was not overlooked on social networks.

“Piqué has no escape”, comments Internet users.

