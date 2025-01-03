Write the introduction for a interview with Támara Echegoyen It seems very difficult. I have to list his sporting achievements, but this descriptive account will not be able to convey the human quality of this woman who has dedicated half her life to Olympic sailing and who has made herself loved, and very muchfor all his traveling companions.

Born in Orense in 1984, Echegoyen hung her women’s Match Race gold in London 2012, in its first Games. For the next cycle he moved to 49er FX with Berta Betanzos and they managed to finish quarterfinals in Rio 2016. The bitter taste of the chocolate medal in Tokyo 2020 was repeatedthis time with Paula Barceló as crew member. There were no changes for the Paris 2024 campaign, and Echegoyen and Barceló faced their second Games together, but In the waters of Marseille things did not go well and they were on the verge of entering the Medal Race. Of course, those in Paris will always be unforgettable Games for her, because it was the Spanish flag bearer with Marcus Cooper at the inauguration ceremony. The Galician also has three World Cup golds and a bronze, as well as a European gold and two bronzes. and has participated in two editions of The Ocean Racewith Mapfre (2017-18) and with Guyot (2023). The women’s Copa América was also supposed to be added to its curriculum, but last-minute changes took it off the Spanish ship.

What was said. These lines do not do justice to this great champion, great person, who describes herself as a dreamer by profession. He announcement of his farewell to the Olympic career It has not been a surprise, and knowing her I know that she is not going to tell me much in this interview about what happened with the Sail Team BCN and about her future plans, but it is always a pleasure to chat with her, an inspiring figure like few others.

—He has dedicated half his life to the Olympic career. Do you miss him already?









—Yes, there are almost 20 years dedicated to Olympic sailing. I started in 2005 at Laser. In some way it was Fernando Echávarri who encouraged me to do this, following a trip to Santander that I casually shared with him. At the moment it is too early to feel homesick. After the Paris Games I have had a lot to manage and I am still working on it. But I’m not in a hurry, it’s a life change so it has to be done slowly. And I want to continue being a sailor, I will not leave professional sailing.

—In your Olympic career, have there been more joys or more disappointments?

—Without a doubt there have been more joys, because otherwise I would not have dedicated 20 years to it. High performance sport is not an easy path, I have had many moments of glory but also many hard moments, moments when you fall and have to get back up. It has been difficult to make this decision, but the Olympic projects consume almost the entire calendar, and therefore reduce the possibility of addressing other challenges. In any case, the Olympic career has given me an exceptional life, I have had the privilege of being accompanied by the best colleagues and the best professionals, and of creating a path to where I wanted and how I wanted it. I think calmly about what I have done, and the feeling I have is that I have achieved my objectives.

Echegoyen, around the world.



JEN EDNEY





—What do you consider to be your greatest sporting achievement so far?

—In terms of results, it was the gold in London 2012. It came at a very difficult personal moment and it was the beginning of my Olympic career, which was perfect for opening doors and being able to continue fighting for other challenges. I feel that I have built that gold and everything else that I have achieved from scratch, that I have carved the path for myself. There have been many other happy moments, but an Olympic gold marks life.

—And your biggest failure, if there has been any?

—There is always a feeling of failure when you don’t get what you want. The two quarterfinals at the Rio and Tokyo Games were painful, but then, if I think about it, building a new team in just two and a half years and reaching this result is fabulous. Another moment that I remember very harshly is the 2019 World Cup… I did not manage Paula’s injury well. But we won the next World Cup. Every fall is an opportunity to get back up to be a better version of yourself, and I have fallen many times. Thanks to these moments I am the person I am now.

—He said that he is still managing Paris 2024.

—Yes, in this summer’s Games we did not achieve the expected result. We did not navigate like the team we are and we could not give our best version. I knew it was my last campaign. It was difficult for me to make the decision to do this cycle and it was a good decision, but I would have liked to say goodbye better, enjoy it.

—Have you gone to the other side of the world to reflect on what happened in recent months?

—Well, I’m on vacation in New Zealand, enjoying the many friends I have here. And recovering to make decisions for the future. I’m thinking about new sporting challenges, motivation is returning little by little.

—What doors are opening before you now and which one do you want to cross?

—I have several options. I am thinking especially about professional sailing, beyond the Olympic campaigns. Ocean sailing is a possibility. I have different offers. I also really like sports management, and helping the next generations achieve their goals, but I don’t see myself as a coach bouncing around in a boat.

—What do you think about the health of Spanish sailing?

—There is a lot of talent, we have always had it. But I miss more sponsors so that there are Spanish projects on the big circuits.

—How do you assess the evolution of the role of women in sailing in recent years?

—It is exponential and will continue to grow. More doors have to be opened for them, but I am in favor of mixed teams. There is more learning than in the women’s teams.