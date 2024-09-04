The problem of poor condition of the International Highway near the Carrizo Valley It seems that it will be solved in depth. At least that is how some saw it with the intervention of the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, after the Death of the young footballer from that municipality in an accident and the demonstration held by a group of residents on the side of the International Highway between the Carranza and Reforma ejido and the Guillermo Chávez Talamantes ejido.

From the start it is pothole to solve the problem immediately, but he managed to find a solution to the problem with the State Government, where he had an echo. What is involved is carrying out total resurfacing work, subject to the Ministry of Communications and Transport preparing a plan to contribute to the solution, which has been going on for years.

It is time for the federal and state governments to support the people of Carricense and national and foreign drivers who use the road.

