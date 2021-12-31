The Bank of Mexico plans to put its own digital currency into circulation by 2024. The intention is to use the latest payment technology to foster financial inclusion in an economy that relies on cash for most transactions, according to the Mexican government.

The central bank considers it important “to use these new technologies and state-of-the-art payments infrastructure as valuable options to advance financial inclusion in the country,” President Andrés Manuel’s administration said on social media last night.

The Bank of Mexico said it was studying the development of a digital currency in several phases. The monetary authority will use the platform’s current electronic payments system as the platform to expand payment options “in a fast, secure and efficient framework,” it said in a recent report.

Central bank officials are in talks with financial institutions about the implementation and infrastructure needed to launch a digital currency that could be used for basic transactions, said a person familiar with the Bank of Mexico’s plans. A large number of transactions are carried out in cash, mainly due to the large informal economy, which in 2020 represented around 22% of Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

