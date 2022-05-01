farmer seeks wifeHow uncomfortable has it been on the farm this week? Did the sparks fly? And what bothered us Farmer seeks wife † After each broadcast, we give our opinion in this section.

© Mark Reijntjens



Farmer Evert chose Maud. Or, as colleague Angela put it at an early stage: Maud chose Evert. She has overwhelmed him with her excess of love. With her charm, fragility, words, letters. The good thing: Evert also came out better with his words. He was even a little moved by that. ,,Your two daughters can be proud of such a fine mother,” he said to Nans when she said goodbye. Finally Maud could hold Evert’s hands. And hug him. And kissing, although there is still some ground to be gained there. Even when Evert had chosen and Nans was gone, he still used the three-kiss habit (starting on the cheek). ,,You don’t have to,” Maud responded relaxed and kissed him on the mouth: ,,That’s allowed now. If you like that, but we’ll figure it out.” Evert: “I’m sure it will work.” See also The American called Biden, insulted him and called the incident a joke

© Mark Reijntjens



Sorry Rob, it won’t be with Wendy. You can play songs on your guitar and sing along, headbang to Metallica, dance to Snollebollekes, play Twister (a game for children from 6 years), create a bumblebee treasure hunt (with a kiss as a reward!) and share magical moments with konik horses, but it’s not in there. And no matter how difficult when you’re in love, those kisses with Wendy look so forced. Or do they only do that when the camera is there? There’s no need to. If, as Wendy puts it, there is no “sparkle” (after “content” the worst word there is!), then why kiss?

Farmer Rob and Wendy. © KRO-NCRV



© Mark Reijntjens



Farmer Jouke remains a bit clumsy (or is it straight?), that he plainly says that he thinks his own cows are more beautiful than those of his ‘brother-in-law’, but hey, he is in love. He doesn’t really care where he is with Karlijn. ,,Even if it’s in a hut on the heath.” Those are the correct lyrics. Still, I’m curious how the flag will look in a year’s time. With all farmers. Rob and Wendy? I won’t. Reims out will be very difficult. Farmer Evert and Maud, I have my doubts. I don’t see it happening with sheep farmer Janine and Sander – she can squeeze her hands with this young Stef Bos lookalike. And Farmer Hans and Annette look cute together -especially in fairytale Ireland-, but aren’t they very much in love with the circumstances? To someone else in their life? What if they get to know each other soon? She toasts in Ireland to ‘very beautiful days’, he already ‘to a bright future’. I wish them all love, but fear the worst. Or am I too cynical? They don’t have to lie awake because of my texts: this Cupid (not) predicted last week that Evert would go full for Nans… See also Ukrainian actress makes video about revenge against Russia





