Matches and results of Group 5, Third RFEF

Ascó 2 – FE Grama 4

Disgust: Alex Verdejo; Samper, Nil Coch, Cuenca, Marc Blanch, Miravent, Baaqi, Marcel Meseguer (Aarón, 63′), Gerard Badia (Joan, 85′), Nil Capdevila (Alentorn, 76′) and Espinar.

FE Grass: Guiseris; Rubi, Alan, Adrien, Oriol Molins (Fran Hernández, 55′), Ángel (Aleix Díaz, 90′), Montalbán, Solsona, Escarrabill (Antonicelli, 75′), Omar Monterde and Akrong (Roger García, 46′).



Goals: 1-0 (27′): Cuenca. 2-0 (52′): Marc Blanch. 2-1 (65′): Roger Garcia. 2-2 (76′): Adrian. 2-3 (88′): Omar Monterde. 2-4 (91′): Montalban.



Referee: Moreno Villaécija, from the Baix Llobregat delegation. He admonished locals Álex Verdejo, Miravent, Nil Coch, Espinar and Marcel Meseguer; and the visitors Alan and Rubi.

Incidents: Municipal. About 100 spectators.



Juanma Pons’ men staged a great comeback in the final stretch and, going from losing 2-0, ended up thrashing Ascó. Great farewell of the Colomenses. The Tarraconenses went ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a rebound that Cuenca knew how to take advantage of. Then, the Colomenses had up to three clear chances to draw. But it was Ascó who scored again. Roger gave life to his team closing the gap on the scoreboard. And in the final stretch, the best FE Grama of the season appeared to turn the score around.

EE Guineueta 0 – San Cristobal 1

EE Guineueta: Yan Carlos; Ayllón, Aldana, Obispo (Douba, 88′), Óscar, Montoya (Douba, 88′), Omar (Pacha, 88′), Granero (Max, 86′), Abde (Godbless, 68′), Cristian and Carmona ( Pou, 88′).

San Cristobal: Fermin; Óscar Sierra (Chechu, 63′), Ricki, Max Llovera, Álex Poves (Ashot, 77′), David Toro (Ousman, 78′), Mario Domingo, Amantini, Óscar Carrasco, Aarón Bocardo (David López, 90′) and Abde.



Goal: 0-1 (84′): Ousman, from a penalty.

Referee: Mancera Antón, from the Maresme delegation. He admonished the locals Cristian, Montoya, Ayllón and Yan Carlos.

Incidents: Municipal. About 100 spectators.



A penalty gave victory to San Cristóbal in the farewell of EE Guineueta before their fans and the category. Few occasions in the first part, where the defenses commanded the attacks. Ayllón and Obispo had two good options. After the break, Ousman sentenced in the final stretch of the match from eleven meters.

Granollers 2 – Pobla de Mafumet 4

Granollers: Manuel Martin; Adri Montoro, Víctor Díaz, Oumar, Peke (Marquillas, 24′), Juli Serrano, Fran Álvarez (Marc Muñoz, 68′), Hamza (Aitor García, 68′), Ayub (Recort, 46′), Padilla (Urbina, 18′) and Carlos Cano.

Town of Mafumet: Dani Parra; Fer Torre, Ivan De la Peña, Molina (Zhoutenko, 76′), Marc Álvarez (Iván Amohedo, 60′), Valverde, Santi Guzmán (De Rueda, 60′), Boaz (Óscar Gómez, 71′), Montalvo, Caro (Albert, 46′) and Fidel Rey.

Goals: 0-1 (29′): Expensive. 0-2 (44′): Santi Guzmán. 0-3 (75′): Wheel. 1-3 (75′): urbin. 2-3 (77′): Aitor García. 2-4 (89′): Óscar Gómez.

Referee: Fernández Quintero, from the Barcelona delegation. He admonished the locals; and the visitors Montalvo and Albert.

Incidents: Municipal. About 900 spectators.

Granollers will play next season in the First Catalan League. A rejection by the local goalkeeper after a shot was taken advantage of by Iván de la Peña to put the 0-1 on the scoreboard. Santi Guzmán gave his team more advantage before the break, with an impeccable header. And when the Vallesan team was better, the visitors made the third. Then came the Vallesan reaction, without a prize. Óscar Gómez was in charge of burying the local illusions.

Peralada 1 – Girona B 2

Pearly: Aitor Mujica; Romero, Micaló (Medina, 54′), Pol Gömez, Josu, Ritxi (Youssef, 69′), Joan Tomás (Dalmau, 54′), Alan Baró, Llorenç Busquets (Raúl, 80′), Guillem and Biel (Adrià Casanova , 54′).

Girona B: Luc Matas; Sergi Benítez, Monjo, Jordi Palacios, Nil Sauret (Fuentes, 70′), Pau Víctor (Fornós, 77′), Adrià Gené, Richmon (Dawda, 74′), Mate (Álex Sala, 70′), Oriol Comas (Faja , 46′) and Unai.

Goals: 0-1 (13′): Pau Victor. 1-1 (26′): Joan Tomas. 1-2 (60′): Adrià Gene.

Referee: Espallargas Casellas, from the Barcelona delegation. He admonished the locals Biel and Ritxi; and the visitor Fornós.

Incidents: Municipal. About 300 spectators.

Girona B finished fourth in the table and is already waiting for a rival in the promotion playoff. Pau Víctor, with a cross shot from the edge of the area and after a great individual play, put the Girona subsidiary ahead. When Girona B had it the most, Peralada’s draw came. Joan Tomás defined perfectly before the exit of the visiting goal. In the second half, Adrià Gené took advantage of a rebound to return the advantage to the rojiblancos. It was the point of the sentence.

L’Hospitalet 1 – Manresa 2

L’Hospitalet: Nil Torreguitart; Baquero (Canario, 53′), Guillem Pujol (Juanan, 53′), Adrià Parera, Cristian Gómez, Joan Verdú, Miquel Ripoll, Cristian Alfonso (Sehou, 46′), Ton Alcover, Sergio Juste and Diego Martínez.

Manchester: Polished; Putxi, Noah (Marc Neck, 87′), Sureda (Pau Darbra, 61′), Marc Martínez, Nil Garrido (Álex Sánchez, 90′), Javi López, Biel I (Uri Pérez, 61′), Salva, Moha and Pelegrin.

Goals: 0-1 (6′): Javier López. 0-2 (77′): Pau Darbra. 1-2 (85′): Canario, from a penalty.

Referee: Martín Varas, from the Baix Llobregat delegation. He admonished locals Ton Alcover (2A, 44′), Aliaga, Juste, Cristian Gómez and Sehou; and to the visitors Putxi, Biel I and Pelegrín.

Incidents: Long Feixa. About 1,500 spectators.

Historical promotion of Manresa that will play, for the first time, in the Second RFEF. And he did it by beating a rival who was playing for the promotion playoff on the last day. In the first offensive play by the visitors, Manresa managed to score. An acrobatic center by Noah was finished off by Javi López to make it 0-1. The ribereños had to play in numerical inferiority due to the expulsion of Ton Alcover at the stroke of half-time. A factor that Ferran Costa’s team knew how to exploit, who scored their second goal through Pau Darbra after a loan from Noah. A penalty allowed Canario to close the gap giving excitement at the end of the match. In the end, more than 400 people celebrated the rise of the Bages team on the pitch.

Sant Andreu 2 – Figueres 0

Saint Andrew: Miguel Ramos; Llamas, Argilaga (Éric López, 84′), Sergi Vives, Noguera (Marc García, 84′), Fassani (Jiménez, 84′), Carreón (Busquets, 51′), Domènech, Gimeno, Aparicio and Morer (Albertito, 76 ‘).

Figueres: Jaime: Rusu (Marc Marí, 60′), Pol Bastidas, Carlos García, Pugi, Espuña, Jorge Torres (Joel Arimany, 68′), Domi, Reñé (Marco, 68′), Suaibo and Khalid.

Goals: 1-0 (60′): Flames. 2-0 (90′): Busquets.

Referee: Ollé Lladó, from the Tarragona delegation. He admonished locals Noguera and Miguel Ramos; and visitors Khalid and Domi.

Incidents: Narcis Room. About 2,200 spectators.

Heads and tails in the Narcís Room. Sant Andreu qualified for the promotion playoff to Segunda RFEF, while Figueres lost the category. The first half was very close and goalless. In the second half, Llamas made it 1-0. The quadribarrados had come out much more ambitious and aggressive. And Busquets, with time served, sentenced.

Sants 3 – Vilafranca 0

Saints: Paul; Adri Prado, Shota, Cura, Salamanca, Zaid (Pau Celmà, 81′), Raúl (Iván García, 81′), Carlos Portero, Nico (Carmona, 87′), Guillermo (Carlos González, 87′) and Favio (Xavi , 87′).

Vilafranca: Tony Casamayor; Dani Sánchez, Cunill, Fran Illescas (Villegas, 87′), Pluvins, Oribe, Escofet (Abel, 87′), Segura (Joan Mata, 81′), Romo (Benet, 62′), Bioque and Acedo.

Goals: 1-0 (1′): Nico. 2-0 (62′): Favio. 3-0 (78′): Favio.



Referee: Ramírez Plaza, from the Vallesan delegation. He admonished the locals Cura, Raúl and Salamanca.

Incidents: Narcis Room. About 2,200 spectators.

The Centenary of Sants can be celebrated with the permanence of the Verdiblanco team in the Third RFEF. The locals got up very early with the goal. A center was used by Nico to make it 1-0. And on the third clear occasion for the locals, after passing through the changing rooms, they managed to extend their lead. Favio signed the double already in the final stretch. Michu missed a penalty, which could have been the fourth for the Barcelonans.

Vilassar de Mar 0 – Castelldefeles 0

Vilassar de Mar: Andres Diez; Éric Ruiz, Álex Alba, Galeano, Ángel de la Torre (Ali, 46′) (Adnane, 86′), Joel Bona, Axel Pandiani (Ñito, 67′), Dani Ruiz (Pime, 77′), Marc Río (Sofi , 86′), Alexi Arenas and Gonpi.

Castelldefels: Rosemary; Juanito, Blasco, Joan Cervós (Aitor Serrano, 61′), Guille Hernández (Genís Cargol, 78′), Fran Fuentes, Gallardo, Fran Orellana, Kevin Díaz (Kike Ramírez, 61′), Eslava and Manu González.

Referee: Fernández Morillo, from the Barcelona delegation. He admonished the local Ali; and to the visitors Fran Orellana and Fran Fuentes.

Incidents: Xevi Ramon. About 170 spectators.

Castelldefels has to wait for compensated declines to find out if it doesn’t finally lose the category. He equalized at Xevi Ramon despite the fact that he tried for ninety minutes. He was close to victory, but he did not have his day in attack. Vilassar de Mar had nothing at stake, although they fought to say goodbye with a win. In the end, fair tie.

Olot (Rest)

Last day Group 5, Third RFEF

The last day of the League was played this weekend. Manresa was proclaimed champion and was promoted, for the first time in its history, to the Second RFEF. Olot, San Cristóbal, Girona B and Sant Andreu will play the playoff. Granollers, Figueres, Ascó and EE Guineueta lose the category, and go down to First Catalan.