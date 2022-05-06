Home page politics

Of: Andrew Schmid

Close confidants: Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, here in 2021 on a boat on the Black Sea. © Sergei Ilyin/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

They actually like each other: Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin. Now the Belarusian ruler has criticized his “big brother”.

Minsk – It was unusual words that Alexander Lukashenko sent to the world in an interview on Thursday (May 5). “The use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable.” The Belarusian ruler, who is actually considered a devoted follower of Putin, is now publicly attacking the Kremlin.

Nuclear weapons are repeatedly used by Russia as a threat. According to Lukashenko, “they could throw our planet off track,” he told the AP news agency. That’s another reason why Belarus will do everything to end the Ukraine war. A war that Lukashenko now openly criticizes. The head of state, known as “Europe’s last dictator”, also doubts the success of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine war: Lukashenko doubts Russian war success

“To be honest,” says Lukashenko in a calm voice. “I didn’t think the operation would drag on that much.” He couldn’t say “whether everything is going according to plan, as the Russians claim.”

There is broad agreement in the West that the Russian war of aggression is not going according to plan. Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin actually expected a quick success in the war, according to NATO countries. The Ukraine conflict has escalated since February 24. Lukashenko also says: “I have the feeling that this operation has dragged on.”

The Belarusian ruler always played a special role in the Ukraine war. As a close confidant of the Kremlin, he defended the invasion. He regularly takes up the Russian narrative of “special operations”, but also repeatedly speaks of “war”. In an interview with AP, too, he used the term war, which Moscow did not like, to talk about it. “We categorically reject war. We have done and are doing everything we can to prevent war.”

Special Ops vs. War The Russian authorities describe the conflict in the neighboring country as a “special military operation” and insist that the media use this label. The use of words like “war” or “invasion” can be considered “misinformation” about the Russian armed forces and punishable with severe penalties. See also The US offers up to 10 million dollars for the identification of any Russian cyber attack against critical infrastructure

Ukraine war: Lukashenko poses as peace negotiator

So far, Belarus had certainly intervened in the war. Russian attacks on Ukraine were also launched from Belarusian territory. Belarus has allowed Russian troops to use the border area with Ukraine as a retreat. However, Lukashenko denies that he wants to take part in the Russian invasion with his own troops. He also rejected alleged plans for Belarus to join Russia. “We are not so stupid with Putin that we work with the old methods,” he said in April.

Instead, he poses as a peace broker. Early on, he demanded to be involved in the talks between Russia and Ukraine. “We see this as a war happening right on our doorstep and affecting the situation in our country very seriously,” Lukashenko said in early April. “Therefore there should be no separate agreements behind Belarus’ back.”

Ukraine war: Lukashenko sees “provocation” from Kyiv

The 90-minute interview is a back and forth between love and criticism of Russia. Lukashenko described Putin as his “big brother”. He also once again blamed Ukraine for the conflict with Russia. Kyiv “provoked Russia”. The Ukraine war is also controlled by the West. “The US wants to seize the moment and tie its allies to drown Russia in the war with Ukraine. That is their goal – weed out Russia and then China.”

Such statements are popular in Moscow, 700 kilometers from Minsk. Others less so. The fact that a political confidant publicly doubts the success of the war and also does not speak of a “special operation” does not fit into the Kremlin’s narrative. (like)