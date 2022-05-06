Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The wait becomes tiresome and with multiple needs, they mentioned parents waiting for their little patients outside the Sinaloa Pediatric Hospital.

about 100 parents ask for support of citizenship to be able to continue strong while waiting for the results of their children, since they spend days and nights outside the hospital and, between medical expenses, they barely manage to eat or have a cup of coffee.

Celia Chávez, mother of a family who has spent four months on the outskirts of the hospitalcommented that it is a very tired and exhausting situation.

Read more: Children aged 12-14 can be immunized at the HM DIF facilities in Culiacán

If someone wishes to financially support or bring donations to parents at the support table of the hospitalcan be contacted at 667-144-2321.