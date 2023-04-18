The runners Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri achieved victory this Monday in the men’s and women’s races of the boston marathon to complete a third consecutive Kenyan double in the 127th edition of the prestigious race.

In rainy and cool conditions defending men’s champion Chebet outshone the world record holder Eliud Kipchoge to become the first man to defend Boston’s title since the hat-trick of Robert Kipkoech Cheruyot in 2006-2008.

Chebet finished with a time of 2:05:54, with the Tanzanian Gabriel Geay second (2h06:04) and his training partner and Kenyan compatriot Benson Kipruto third (2h06:04).

The star, fifth

The disappointment fell on two-time Olympic champion Eliot Kipchoge, widely considered the greatest marathon runner of all time, who had been racing to add the Boston crown to previous marathon victories in Berlin, Tokyo, London and Chicago. Kipchoge, the Kenyan icon, was sixth (2h09:23), about three and a half minutes behind Chebet.

38-year-old Kipchoge looked perfectly balanced in the early and middle stages of the race, but broke down after a bold attack from Geay. Geay held the lead for 34 kilometers in a leading trio alongside Chebet and Kipruto.

But Chebet and Kipruto started in the last two kilometers and Chebet led for the last stretch to go before pulling away to retain his crown. “I’m happy because I know this course very well,” Chebet told ESPN after his victory. “I won last year, and now I’ve won this year, so maybe next year I’ll be back.”

Obiri seals double for Kenya

While Chebet was able to draw on her experience from last year to dominate Monday’s race, Obiri pulled off an impressive win in the women’s event in what was only her second marathon.

Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri

The 33-year-old has spent most of her career competing over shorter distances, winning two world championship gold medals in 2017 and 2019 over 5,000 meters, as well as silver over the same distance at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. .

Obiri, who only ran a marathon for the first time in NY last November, where she placed sixth, she kept her composure in a close race to win in 2h21:38.

Amane Beriso from Ethiopia was second (2h21:50), while the Israeli Lonah Salpeter was third (2h21:57).

In wheelchair racing, the Swiss Marcel Hugh he won the Boston crown for the sixth time, breaking his own record by winning with a time of 1:17:06.

Evans Chebet (1st) and Benson Kipruto (3rd), Eliud Kipchoge makes Kenya proud with their remarkable runs in Boston! A big congratulations to Hellen Obiri for her inspiring victory in the women’s race. pic.twitter.com/IQXK2hzFMF —KUZA NEWSTV. (@KUZANEWSTV) April 17, 2023

In the women’s race Susannah Scaroni of the USA won with 1h41:45. The marathon marked the tenth anniversary of the attack on April 15, 2013, when two homemade bombs exploded near the finish line, killing three people, including an eight-year-old boy, and injuring 264 others. .

The attack was perpetrated by the Dzhokhar brothers and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, of Chechen origin. Tamerlan was killed three days after the attack during a clash with police and Dzhokhar was captured and sentenced to death.

AFP