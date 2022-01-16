Evanilson has been one of the most outstanding names in the weekend of European competitions with the hat-trick scored in the triumph of Port in the field of Bethlehem. The Brazilian striker, born in Strength and formed in Fluminense, 22, is growing at a fast pace in Portuguese football and sends a serious warning to Tite for the next calls.

This striker who stands out for his physical strength, power in the run and forcefulness in the shot, had his first European experience when Fluminense gave it to Samorin, an exotic affiliate that the R clubio de janeiro I believe in Slovakia. In the second division of the Central European country, he played six games and scored three goals. When he returned to the Rio de Janeiro team he was already able to show all his qualities, especially in the state match where he finished with five goals.

permanent evolution

Due to its characteristics within the area, it was nicknamed Lewanilson, given the similarities with Lewandowski. Although he is also capable of attacking with space with an interesting start, what is most striking is his use of the body against defenders to gain position and his outstanding performance from set pieces. Several of his goals have come from powerful headers, a facet in which he has come a long way since he came to Portugal.

His first great performance of the campaign came in the cup classic against benfica, where he scored two goals and was key in access to the next round. However, to Evanilson he was left with a bitter taste when he was expelled. However, he has already served the sanction and will be ready for the semifinals against Sporting. In the competition he has already accumulated six goals in four games. On the opposite side is the Champions League, where he remained unmarked in the four games he played.

On this last date of the Portuguese championship Evanilson he scored the first hat-trick on European soil. In the first two he finished with his left foot, in one he was opportune to catch the ball and in the other he amazed with a fantastic movement in the area before taking a perfect shot. He completed the dream performance with a header at the near post.

space in the selection

Yes OK Tite he has multiple resources on the offensive end to complete his calls, Evanilson It can be a very useful resource and one that is scarce in the latest lists of the Brazilian coach. Beyond cunha There isn’t a striker who can work the aerial game, fight in the area with the rival defenders and be so forceful in finishing. The experience of Gabriel Jesus Y firmino in the short term it is a guarantee, but beyond Qatar 2022 the footballer of Port it will have its opportunities if it maintains this growth.