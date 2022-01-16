The newspaper said Johnson told Gray everything he knew ahead of the publication of a report this week.

The British Prime Minister is facing heavy criticism for not following the rules during the pandemic when he attended a gathering at his official residence during the first lockdown measures in the UK.

The leader of the British opposition Labor Party, Keir Starmer, said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson “is unable to lead”, in a new crisis, in light of reports that two parties were organized at Government House on the eve of the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, and coinciding with the imposition of restrictive measures due to… The worsening situation of the Corona virus.