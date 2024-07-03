Blankenhayn (dpa)

England striker Ivan Toney said he was annoyed to come on as a late substitute in the last-16 tie against Slovakia at Euro 2016 but has vowed to be ready whenever he is needed as the team looks to restart the tournament in Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s side were on the verge of a repeat of their exit to Iceland eight years ago as stoppage time approached against Slovakia on Sunday. Toney looked angry when the England manager brought him on for his first major tournament game after four minutes of stoppage time in Gelsenkirchen, but the change paid off.

The 28-year-old’s impact was evident as Jude Bellingham equalised for England in the fifth minute of stoppage time, while the Brentford striker provided a clever header for Harry Kane to score the second goal in extra time to secure a 2-1 win for England.

Asked how he would deal with Southgate, Tony said: “With the win, every player will have a hard time, not playing in the matches, and with one minute left in the match, you feel you need more time than that.”

“But we managed to score the equaliser, and then it was up to me to put myself in the right place, to get my mood up and to go on with the game, and I managed to do that and contribute to the win,” he added.

“It will be difficult for all of us because we are used to playing every week for our clubs so it will always be difficult but since the beginning of my career I have been on this path, before I was a substitute and I have been patient and I think I have to do it again and hopefully I will get the chance again,” Tony said.