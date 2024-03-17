After the victory in the previous Premier League match against Everton, Manchester United came to this FA Cup quarterfinal match against Liverpool with the hope of playing a good game that would allow them to advance to the round, in a season with lights and shadows in the Ten Hag ensemble. Finally, the Red Devils beat the Reds by a score of 4-3 and advanced to the next round of the competition.
Ahead, the red devils They will face important matches in the Premier League with the aim of maintaining European positions and, who knows, whether to look a little higher in the standings:
An exit that, a priori, should not be complicated for those from Ten Hag. However, Brentford is in the lower-middle zone of the standings, trying to get as far away as possible from the relegation zone, so they will take to the field with the need to add the three points in front of their home crowd and make things complicated. to the red devils.
Match between two historical figures of English football who are not going through their best moment as clubs, very far from the greatness they achieved in the past. Even so, all this is forgotten the moment the ball begins to roll, and without a doubt the expectation among fans is maximum for what promises to be a great match.
Ten Hag's men, after recently facing off against Klopp's team in the FA Cup, will have to face them again but this time in a Premier League match. Crucial match for both, for the locals in the fight for the European places while the visitors want to remain at the top of the table.
After these demanding matches, Ten Hag's team will visit the Vitality Stadium to face a team that is in the middle of the table, in a season of ups and downs, although with players of a good level who will undoubtedly make things difficult for the team. from Old Trafford.
To close this upcoming calendar of red devilsTen Hag's team will receive at home an always combative Newcastle that, although not going through its best season, has a large roster of players with enough quality to present a difficult match for those from Manchester.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Brentford
|
March 30th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Chelsea
|
April 4
|
To be confirmed
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Liverpool
|
April 7
|
To be confirmed
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bournemouth
|
April 14th
|
To be confirmed
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle
|
April 20th
|
To be confirmed
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
