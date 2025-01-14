The fire that has been affecting Los Angeles County since last Tuesday has forced evacuate more than 150,000 peopleleaving a trail of destruction that already covers 15,000 burned hectares and more than 12,000 affected structures. To date, at least 24 people have lost their lives due to the advance of the flames.

In the midst of this chaos, the emergency not only affects the human population. Local animal rescue centers and shelters have received hundreds of domestic and farm animals. Only Pasadena Humane has sheltered more than 300 animals since the start of the fire, while in the Los Angeles Equestrian Center There are about 400 other horses and donkeys transported to protect them from the disaster. This level of mobilization has tested the effectiveness of animal evacuation protocols in California, where AB-781 regulates the inclusion of animals in emergency responses.

Guarantee shelter for humans and animals

The Law AB-781, approved in California in 2023establishes that city and county emergency plans must include the provision of shelters that allow the evacuation of people with their animals. This responds to studies that show that many animal owners and caretakers refuse to evacuate without them, putting their lives at risk and making rescue operations difficult.

The legal text specifies that at least one of the available emergency shelters must be enabled to accommodate both people and their family animals, with clear protocols for your safety and well-being. However, the law also allows limitations based on available capacity and resources, which requires maintaining collaboration with veterinary centers and specialized shelters.

How animal evacuations are being managed

During the current crisis in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services and the County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) They have activated their emergency plans. They have been Temporary centers enabled for the reception of animalsincluding spaces adapted for small animals such as dogs and cats and others for horses and farm animals, where food, water, cages and basic veterinary assistance are provided.

However, saturation is evident: the seven county and six municipal centers are already operating close to their maximum capacity, with more than 1,500 animals under their care. Due to occupation pressure, the authorities have requested citizen collaboration through foster care programs and donations of supplies.





To facilitate the location of trapped or lost animals, rescue teams are using specialized search and location dogs, trained to detect animals hidden in debris or dense vegetation. Also Drones equipped with thermal cameras are being usedwhich make it possible to locate dogs and cats that remained hidden or scared in the affected areas.

Identification in emergencies

LA Animal Services insists on the importance of animals being correctly identified with microchip and plates with updated contact information to facilitate reunification with their families after the environmental crisis. They also recommend the use of stickers, sheets or any warning signs in homes indicating the presence of animals inside.