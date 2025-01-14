The General Meeting of Shareholders of Sevilla has opened a new outlook for the future that no one yet dares to predict. It is clear that at the meeting of the owners of the Nervión club, the only winner of the points was the current Board of Directors, who were able to re-elect their expired positions, approve the financial accounts, no matter how ruinous they may be, and demonstrate that they had no loss. the war before a new battle. The alleged loser of the same was Del Nido Benavente, who was surprised, when he went to the table where the shareholders and their weight in the board are accredited, that the titles of Sevillistas Unidos 2020 (the Americans) were already represented by the lawyer Juan de Dios Crespo. The well-known lawyer in sports law matters was on behalf of the company A-CAP, which has absorbed the 777 Partners package and whose only intention is to leave the football business as soon as possible. They abstained on the first point of the day and left, leaving almost 12,000 shares in a continuous abstention that benefited the current CEOs. It is evident that this setback forced Del Nido Benavente to react and make the pertinent calls, starting with its main partner and ally in the so-called Americans, Josh Wander. He informed him that he did not know anything about this movement (they have a private agreement to always go hand in hand in the votes) and that he would try to solve it, although the reality is that his power is not the same since the absorption of 777, just like Andrés Blázquez, who no longer has power in Genoa or Sevilla. After that call (they say from one of the parties involved) was when the representative of A-CAP left Fibes, but not before dynamiting what should have been Del Nido’s assault on power. Because the former president hoped that the governability pact would be the to block his way and thus be able to denounce him with a criminal complaint. In any case, he was not allowed to vote freely when Sevilla’s legal services decided (the idea of ​​Lucas Fernández de Bobadilla, lawyer) that Del Nido owns more than 25% of the share capital and that this should have been previously communicated to the CSD. However, in his name, the opposition leader has just over 25,000 shares, that is, he does not reach the 25% limit that they wanted to attribute to him because 100% of Sevilla’s shares exceed 103,000 shares. That’s where Del Nido Benavente is now holding on when it comes to wanting to challenge the result of this meeting. During this week he will present a complaint, in addition to requesting the board of directors for a new extraordinary meeting of shareholders, which would be held within two months. Everything is still in the hands of the Americans. With them, plus other supporters who have adhered to Del Nido for a long time, the lawyer has a power greater than 45% of the share capital, which would make him president in an open vote. However, for that package of A-CAP shares, whose intention is to get rid of it, the so-called third way now appears, represented on the one hand by Fabrice Pastor, a Monegasque businessman linked to Seville and owner of the A1 Pádel circuit, and on the other by Antonio Lappi, former Sevilla director and already a shareholder of some relevance in the company. The Carrión family Until there are movements in one direction or another regarding the Americans’ package, which continues to be decisive, the Other families with large shareholding weight will have to decide where Sevilla is going. In no man’s land, although supporting the current council, is the Carrión family, which has been left with a single representative on the Board of Directors, continuing with Fernando as vice president. Sevillistas de Nervión has been left with half of the eight representatives, plus three from the Del Nido family (the shares represented by the current president, as a result of the governance pact) and only one for the Carrión family. One of the curiosities of the The meeting took place before the start of the meeting, when the lawyer close to Del Nido Benavente and personal friend of Fernando Carrión, Pablo Gutiérrez-Alviz, addressed the vice president II of Sevilla to offer him a deal between the Del Nido and Carrión. Distribution of directors, four per head, with the presidency going to Fernando himself. The response of the commercial director of Heineken was to refuse said offer, alleging that his interest and that of his family is always aimed at the good of Seville and not at proposals to the desperate at the last minute to win a battle within the stock war. Furthermore, the package it represents is also that of its brothers, with just over 15% of the share capital, and they discuss the line to follow in meetings prior to the councils. In fact, during the requests and questions a point of the day can be interposed and this was done for the termination of the council, saving only Fernando Carrión. Proposal rejected. The Carrión family advocates for a new union of large shareholders, leaving aside their differences and seeking the good of Seville. They know that it is almost impossible and they will remain as independent judges, being outside the government agreement (yes in the council with its only representative), signed in 2019, and which is now the basis that the leaders cling to to maintain their status. within the entity. A puzzle that will be formed with the next meetings. A completely dismantled Seville.

