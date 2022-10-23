controversy in “The voice Kids”. Singer Eva Ayllón expressed her annoyance on the Latina game show after her fellow coaches did not choose a boy named Alex Jampier who sang a ranchera song. The little boy did not get to enter any of the teams and, in this way, he only stayed in the blind auditions phase.

Eva Ayllón gets upset with classmates

Eva Ayllón stated that she did not turn her chair because she was waiting for the other coaches Ezio Oliva, Maricarmen Marín and Victor Muñoz to choose the child; however, at the end of Jampier’s performance, neither coach chose the minor.

“The truth is that I have no forgiveness because Jampier sang such a beautiful song by Alejandro Fernández. It is that I always want to give my colleagues the opportunity (to choose the participants) I sacrifice myself and no one turns. So I’m upset about those two things, because the boy sang well and I didn’t turn around and because my classmates didn’t either. ”, he expressed.

Despite what happened, Eva expressed her wish that the boy return to the auditions in a following season. “Likewise I tell Jampier that he has to come back, definitely. I imagine that he will have left very sad, sadder I have been. I hope he comes back because he has to pass, ”she limited.

Noel Schajris will give a singing course to the participant

The case of the little alex jampier The singer Noel Shajris was moved, because, although he failed to convince the jury in the blind auditions, the artist did not hesitate to give him a singing course.

“To motivate you, to send you a hug and so you don’t get discouraged, I want to give you my new singing course . I hope it can help you a lot to discover your voice, to continue loving music, singing. I’m going to send it to you with all my love,” said the member of the “Sin Bandera” duo.

“La voz kids” premiered a new season

After a long wait, the Latina contest “La voz Kids” returned in a new season last Thursday, October 20 with the blind auditions stage. During the following days the little performers will have to show all their talent to make the coaches turn their chairs and choose their voices.