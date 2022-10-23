Wounded fighters of the “O” group immediately after the provision of medical assistance are asked to return them to the front

The wounded fighters of the “O” (“Brave”) group are asked to return them to the front line immediately after the assistance provided in the hospital. This was told by one of the surgeons in a field hospital in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). Publishes footage with him RIA News.

The medic explained that among the victims there are military personnel who need to be evacuated for further treatment, but “cannot leave their guys.”

“If the indications are such that we cannot but evacuate, of course we carry out the evacuation. But there are also not very extensive wounds. But most often, of course, we evacuate,” he said.

In September, it became known that the military personnel of the Brave grouping attacked the positions and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the tasks of a special operation from Uragan multiple launch rocket systems.