Sunday, August 13, 2023, 12:14 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

It was past one in the morning when the most demanding side of Amaral cried out on the stage of Sonorama Ribera for female dignity and freedom. Before playing the song ‘Revolución’, the singer dedicated the song to women like Rocío, Rigoberta, Zahara and Bebe and all the women who claim her strength in the face of attacks against her dignity. She subsequently shed the top of her outfit to drop the sequins and reveal her breasts. In front of more than 35,000 people, the singer wanted to support the fight and female empowerment, denouncing cases such as that of Rocío Sanz who was forced by the Murcia Police to cover up after showing her breasts on stage. Before the clamor of the public, full of energy, she interpreted one of her most intense songs, concluding with a message that “there is still hope” and warning that the next day she would avoid reading social networks. That peak moment came after an impeccable and well-worked concert where the main hymns of the Zaragoza duo could be heard and other important songs from their career that it is not usual to hear at their concerts. After the performance, the duo participated in a meeting with the press in which they talked about such a special concert, which they confessed was the idea of ​​the director of Sonorama Ribera, Javier Ajenjo.

They had it difficult to take over with a moment of such impact, but Arde Bogotá knew how to win over the festival audience. Those from Cartagena have carved a niche for themselves in the independent music scene and they did not fail before the sound audience. Later, Ojete Calor burst onto the stage, the hooligan duo with their acid lyrics, ironic with such a touch of humor, they knew how to win over the festival-goers. ‘Viejoven’, ‘Opino de qué’, or ‘Tonta Gilipó’ were some of the favorites of those present, although his ‘Mocatriz’ was especially successful with an audience determined to be a “model, singer and actress”. La La Love you and its pop rhythms burst into the festival after three in the morning. The singer claimed his riverside roots and concluded the concert singing a duet with Jordi Évole the song that made them famous: ‘The end of the world’. Fiesta Polenta and its Latin American rhythms closed the Sonorama Ribera stages in style.

But Sonorama did not close the curtain yesterday, but instead gives away one last farewell day for today, Sunday. In the morning, all the stages in the downtown area will open. The Plaza de la Sal and Escenario Charco will live up to previous days with concerts starting at twelve in the morning. Meanwhile, in the Plaza del Trigo, a big surprise is announced and, previously, at 2:00 p.m. the presence of Jordi Évole together with Los Niños Jesús. And at night, already in the venue, the secondary stages will open to say goodbye to the 2023 edition with artists such as Niños Mutantes, Siloé, Rodrigo Cuevas, Natalia Lacunza and Kita. For those who still have strength, an intense day lies ahead.