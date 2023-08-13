The Ministry of Defense announced the reflection of six attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction

Over the past day, the Russian military from the subdivision of the Western Group of Forces repelled six attacks and counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. This was announced on Sunday, August 13, by the Russian Defense Ministry.

As specified in the department, units of the 14th, 44th mechanized and 95th air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack the positions of the Russian military near the settlements of Novoselovskoye of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), as well as Sinkovka and the Mankovka tract of the Kharkov region. However, all attacks were repulsed by Russian military personnel with the support of aviation and artillery.