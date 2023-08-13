A gesture that has gone around the world. For women, freedom, against censorship and against those who want to snatch “the dignity of our nakedness.” Amaral arrived at Sonorama wanting to vindicate what many other artists shout both on stage and below: respect for women’s rights. And she did it by singing part of her repertoire showing her breasts.

A fight, to end censorship and defend freedom, which the singer Rocío Saiz also starred in Murcia less than two months ago during her concert at Pride, when a policeman forced her to cover herself after showing her breasts, and to which Eva Amaral wanted to refer: «This is Por Rocío. By Rigoberta. By Zahara. By Look. For baby. For all of us. Because no one can take away the dignity of our nakedness. The dignity of our fragility, of our strength. Because we are too many. And they will not be able to pass over the life that we want to inherit. Where I’m not afraid to say what I think. Because today is the day of the Revolution, “said the singer of the mythical Spanish group before removing the upper part of her dress and singing the song Revolution.

In front of more than 35,000 people, at one of the most massive festivals in the country and shortly before ending one of the concerts with the most fans in front of the stage, Eva Amaral took the microphone and took the opportunity to make a staunch defense of the “dignity of female nudity” and recalled Rocío Saiz and other artists who suffered security problems and were censored at some of their concerts.

Before the clamor of the public, full of energy, she interpreted one of her most intense songs, concluding with a message that “there is still hope” and warning that the next day she would avoid reading social networks. That peak moment came after an impeccable and well-worked concert where the main hymns of the Zaragoza duo could be heard and other important songs from their career that it is not usual to hear at their concerts.