The values ​​of the good footballer’s family are measured (also) in contracts, renewals, agreements, disagreements, tears at the negotiating table, understandings, spites, words given and then rebounded, tricks, tricks and bullish games. Title: “Relatives & current accounts”. Excessive paternity is not a crime, but who knows, in certain transfer market negotiations the regulation should be evaluated. Because football is increasingly a family affair. Fathers, mothers, brothers, wives, more or less in-law cousins. A clause in the contract is not denied to anyone. Blood of the same blood, iban of the same iban. From the series: dad never sends you alone, right Samardzic?