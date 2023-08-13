The Samardzic case is only the latest to see a parent at the center of the negotiations. From Neymar to Messi passing through Icardi, family-run champions
The values of the good footballer’s family are measured (also) in contracts, renewals, agreements, disagreements, tears at the negotiating table, understandings, spites, words given and then rebounded, tricks, tricks and bullish games. Title: “Relatives & current accounts”. Excessive paternity is not a crime, but who knows, in certain transfer market negotiations the regulation should be evaluated. Because football is increasingly a family affair. Fathers, mothers, brothers, wives, more or less in-law cousins. A clause in the contract is not denied to anyone. Blood of the same blood, iban of the same iban. From the series: dad never sends you alone, right Samardzic?
