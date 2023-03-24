At the start of the EV advance, you couldn’t write an article about electric driving without some range anxiety (or range anxiety) to tick. You don’t hear much about it emotionally. People prefer to talk about firing Teslas and how bad production is for our planet. A study by leasing company ALD confirms that there is indeed less fear of coming to a standstill.

ALD Automotive conducted a survey among nearly 1,600 lease drivers (business and private), of which more than 700 people drive electrically. Of these people, 69 percent say they are no longer afraid that they will be stranded somewhere with an empty battery. ALD concludes from this: ‘The fear of standing still with an empty battery in the Netherlands has largely disappeared’.

Why are EV drivers no longer afraid?

Why EV drivers are no longer afraid, the study does not say explicitly. There will undoubtedly be a connection with the increased positivity towards the number of charging points. Only 51 percent (this was 63 percent) think that there are too few charging stations in the district. The number of charging points is no longer seen by 79 percent of people as a counter argument for electric driving.

Moreover, we suspect that EV drivers now know how to handle their electric car. Moreover, the software for finding a pile is getting better and better. You can often even see whether a charging station is out of use or not. It may not always be completely correct, but you are less likely to be faced with nasty surprises.