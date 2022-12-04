Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The European Union becomes the Honor guest for the next edition of FIL Guadalajara in 2023.

The postage was delivered by Sharjah, United Arab Emirates city that was guest of honor in FIL Guadalajara during the 2022 edition that is about to finish activities today.

“The presence of the cultural emirate has been a milestone and a true delight for our fair,” explained Raúl Padilla, president of the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL).

He also thanked the literary presence, as well as the culture and traditions that were present at the fair where more than 800,000 people attended, a record for the fair considered the first largest in Spanish-speaking countries, and the second in the world.

“To unite our nations and people by sharing experiences and knowledge of the book industry,” he thanked Khoula Al MujainiDirector of Fairs and Festivals at the Sharjah Book Authority.

The motto for the following year of the FIL Guadalajara in 2023 will be “Building a Union of Cultures”, with the European Union that will show “European cultural and creative expressions”.

Ricardo Villanueva, rector of the University of Guadalajara, thanked him for “allowing us to travel to Sharjah and to the thousand-year-old Arab culture through the magic that his presence radiated.”

“We converted Guadalajara and Sharjalajara,” he added, in addition to reporting that there were more than 3,008 activities, 775 writers, 2,173 publishers, and more than 49 countries represented.

Brian Glynn, general director for America of the European External Action Service of the Delegation of the European Union, received the post: “Since my arrival yesterday in the Perla Tapatia I have been able to see first-hand the magic of the FIL”, he commented

He commented that the objective of this alliance is expected to be “A shared invitation between Mexico, Latin America, the Caribbean and the European Union itself to continue building through intercultural dialogue and artistic co-creation a common understanding in favor of a fairer future for all ”, he added.

The edition FIL Guadalajara 2023 will be held from November 25 to December 3 of the year 2023.

The city of Sharjah and the European Union delivered symbolic gifts to celebrate the union between both cultures, while the FIL Guadalajara changed the design of what will be the 37th edition of the FIL in 2023.