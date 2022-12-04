Zlatan recalls the beginning of his career at Ajax: “Everyone wanted to play for Milan then.” And he talks about the mentality that the group must have: “An assist is as good as a goal”

More than 40 years and not hearing them: “I’m here to help. I don’t have the ego to want to do everything myself.” Thus spoke Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan’s flag on the road to recovery from injury. The Swede has been out since the end of May, underwent knee surgery and then set his sights on 2023, the year he returned to the field and… retired?

Ajax — Ibra hasn’t decided yet. She doesn’t talk about it. Indeed, in reality she seems to want to continue another year and leave her way, when he decides. Interviewed by Milan TV, the Swede described himself in the “On the pitch” format dedicated to assists. Little curiosity: he holds the oldest winning pass in AC Milan’s history, made at 41: “A record for old men, I feel young – joked Zlatan -, but it’s very nice. The important thing is to win the game, I do everything to help, if I do it when I’m older that’s fine”. Ibra started with a leap back twenty years. He spoke about Ajax and his beginnings in the Netherlands: “Even then everyone wanted to play for Milan. There were great champions, they won everything. My Ajax was a talented team, they respected us all, in fact several of the guys in that team had success. I’m proud to have played with those players and also in Ajax, a great football school.” See also The best attacking midfielders to sign in Football Manager 23

Assist — Last year, despite a complicated season full of physical problems, Ibra scored 8 goals: “I’m at Milan to help my team-mates improve and be successful. It’s a sacrifice, we don’t do it to waste time”. On the relationship with the younger ones. Leao, Tonali, Saelemaekers, Bennacer, Calabria, Theo: “I always ask them, ‘but if you’re in front of the goalkeeper, do you score or pass it to a teammate?’. If they talk about the goal, I reply that then it’s difficult for them to play with me. The assist counts as a goal, that’s the mentality, then there are players who only aim to throw it in, but for me you’re more complete if you bring a partner up to your level.”

With Rebic — The latest curiosity concerns the goal against Lazio scored last year. Ibra scored with his shoe untied. He was standing still in midfield, then saw Rebic fly away with the ball and followed him. “I chose to run towards goal. Plus, I know Ante and what he’s capable of doing. It seems like a simple goal, but in reality it’s not. To score such a goal, you need to have a special feeling with the team, and that’s either you have it or you don’t have it, you can’t learn it”. The rule of Ibra. See also Milan, losses on the decline: the red of the 2021-22 budget drops to 66.5 million

