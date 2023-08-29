BleepingComputer: Windows 11 errors appeared due to processor firmware

Microsoft explained why some users of Windows 10 and 11 encountered a critical BSOD error. About it informs edition of BleepingComputer.

The company drew attention to complaints from users who previously said that a critical error message appeared on their devices with the code UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR (“Unsupported processor”). Microsoft experts declaredthat the problem is not related to recent Windows updates, but to the firmware of some processors. According to official data, problems were noticed on computers running Windows 11 22H2 and Windows 10 21H2/22H2.

Corporation engineers suggested that users who encountered a problem contact the manufacturers of processors that are installed in their PCs. At the same time, the company did not name specific brands of processors, but noted that they would withdraw updates for users who encountered a problem.

Meanwhile, MSI said that many users of their motherboards reported the occurrence of an UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR error. The company promised to deal with the problem together with Microsoft specialists.

At the end of July, Google Information Security security experts discovered a serious vulnerability in the AMD Zen 2 processors. According to experts, the system flaw allows you to steal personal data and encryption keys of users.