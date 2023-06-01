The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.8 percent, after closing in the previous session at its lowest level in two months.

The commodity, media and energy sectors posted the biggest gains.

Headline and core inflation in the Eurozone eased in May by far less than expected, following lower-than-expected recent inflation data from Spain, France and Germany that spurred hopes that interest rates will peak in September rather than December as previously forecast.

“The inflation data is heading in the right direction, lowering expectations that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates more sharply,” said Giles Coghlan, senior market analyst at HYCM.

François Villeroy de Gallo, Governor of the Bank of France and a member of the European Central Bank, indicated that raising interest rates is beginning to affect inflation and that the next hike will be marginal, while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde continued to stress the need for further tightening of monetary policy.

Some US Federal Reserve officials indicated that they did not raise interest rates in June, which contradicted market expectations of another hike.

Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion government debt ceiling and avert a catastrophic default, boosting optimism that the Senate will pass it before the weekend.

Among individual stocks, Heidelberg Materials rose 2 percent after JP Morgan upgraded the cement maker’s stock rating.