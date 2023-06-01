He hot sale, that long-awaited online shopping event that offers us incredible discounts and promotions, can also become an opportunity for cybercriminals. During this season, it is common for smishing activities to intensify, a form of fraud that seeks to obtain personal and financial information through fraudulent text messages. Don’t let them fool you! Here I present the best strategies to protect your data during the Hot Sale.

What is smishing and how does it work?

He Smishing is a malicious practice in which scammers impersonate banks or recognized companies. to trick users and steal their confidential information. Through text messages (SMS), these criminals send out fake security alerts, tempting promotions, or even account lockout threats, all with the goal of getting users to click on an attached link.

Once the user clicks on the link, they are redirected to a fraudulent website that mimics the appearance of a legitimate entity. There, you are asked to enter personal details, credit card numbers, passwords, and any other sensitive information. This information is used to commit financial fraud, identity theft, and other criminal activities.

How to protect yourself from smishing during the Hot Sale

Be wary of suspicious messages: Never trust messages that ask for personal or financial information via SMS. Banks and legitimate companies do not request sensitive data through this means.

Avoid clicking unknown links: If you get a message with a link, don’t click it right away. Verify the authenticity of the sender and, if you have any doubts, contact the institution or company directly through official channels to confirm the veracity of the message.

Do not download suspicious applications: Avoid downloading applications that ask you to install them through text messages. These apps could contain malware or be used to steal your personal and financial data.

Keep your security software up to date: Make sure you have a good antivirus installed and security software on your devices. Always keep these tools up to date to ensure effective protection against cyber threats.

Use strong passwords: Create strong and different passwords for each account. Avoid using obvious personal information and consider using password managers to help you manage your passwords securely.

Educate your loved ones: Share this information with your family and friends to help them protect themselves from smishing as well. Prevention and awareness are essential in the fight against cybercriminals.

Remember that online security is everyone’s responsibility. By taking preventive measures and staying vigilant, we can enjoy our purchases during the Hot Sale without putting our personal and financial information at risk. Don’t fall into the smishing traps and enjoy the best offers with peace of mind!