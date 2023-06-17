Rotterdam (AFP)

The Croatian national team, led by its veteran star Luka Modric, is looking forward to winning the first title in its history, when it plays Sunday in Rotterdam in the final of the European Nations League in football against renewed Spain.

The thirty-seven-year-old memorizes the Spanish national team players by heart, after carrying the colors of the giants of the capital, Real Madrid, since 2012.

Speculation surrounds the future of the distinguished playmaker with the expiration of his contract this month, and reports about the possibility of his transfer to the Saudi League.

But before that, Modric devotes himself to leading the country of four million people to the glory of the first tournament, when he faces Spain at De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam.

The Balkan national team has always achieved results that exceeded expectations on the world stage, starting with its third place in the 1998 World Cup in France.

He reached the final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he lost again to France, then finished third in the last World Cup in Qatar, after eliminating favorites Brazil with a penalty shootout.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said, “We have once again become a great force in football, confirming that despite all our problems, we have quality and personality.”

The former Emirati Al-Hilal and Al-Ain coach continued: “We must remain calm and smart, not rush, seek gold. This is my biggest wish… bronze, silver and gold.

After a long international career that he began in 2006, during which he carried the colors of “Vatreni” 165 times, the last of which was against the Netherlands on Thursday in the semi-finals, Modric hopes to complete his immaculate record with Real Madrid, with a final title with his country.

He translated a penalty kick against the Netherlands and eliminated it 4-2 in extra time, in a match in which he beat Frankie de Jong, the rival Barcelona player.

Spain midfielder Rodri, who is ecstatic from scoring the winning goal for Manchester City in the Champions League final, is waiting for him this time.

The defensive midfielder is considered one of the most prominent components of the Spanish squad, led by new coach Luis de la Fuente, who is coming instead of the sacked after the World Cup, Luis Enrique.

With the goal of veteran substitute Joselu against Italy, Spain reached the final, hoping to end the fasting for titles that exceeded a decade, after lifting the European Cup 2012, following a wonderful series that began in the European Cup 2008 and continued with the 2010 World Cup.

With Luis Enrique, Spain lost the final of the second edition of the tournament, which was replaced by friendly matches, against France 1-2 in 2021, noting that the first edition was crowned by Portugal at the expense of the Netherlands 1-0.

The last confrontation between Croatia and Spain was very exciting, which was decided by “La Roja” 5-3 after extending the time in the round of 16 of the last European Cup.

Although history is in the interest of Spain and the large number of elite players in its ranks, it will never diminish its respect for the Croats, according to Joselo, who said: “Luka Modric is another example of the ideal athlete. He still has the thirst for titles at his age. He never gets tired. ».

He followed one of the surprises of Spain’s squad in recent matches, scoring three goals in three matches: “He is an example for all children and another example that advancing age means nothing.”

Several reports indicated the possibility of Modric announcing his international retirement after the Nations League, but he said: “I always love playing with the national team, not because it may be my last competition or my last match.”

The former Tottenham player continued: “Every match, every exercise is happiness for me. As long as I can help, there is no reason for me to be away from here.”

This tournament will be an ideal preparation for the 2024 European Cup, knowing that Modric has proven that his fitness is present despite the advancing years, as he participated in 119 minutes against the Netherlands in the semi-final.

Dalic, his coach, said: “Luka is unique, not repeated in the whole world. He is an icon wherever he goes.”

He continued, “After being substituted, he was welcomed by the entire stadium.”

Croatia won after extension, as it did against Brazil and Japan in the Qatar World Cup, and England, Russia and Denmark in the 2018 World Cup.

As for Spain, it has gone through a lot of extra times in recent years, but Joselo saved it from that in front of the Italians.

De la Fuente hoped that his players would regain their fitness, given that they had one less rest day than Croatia: “Extra time exhausts you, but with victory you recover in an easier way.”

The former age group coach added, “This group of players played many matches, but I am very optimistic.”

In the third-place match, Italy will play the Netherlands on Sunday in Dutch Enschede.