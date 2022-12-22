Energy data analytics firm Vortexa said European countries imported 850,000 bpd of diesel from Russia so far in December, including from Baltic and Black Sea ports.

According to the company’s data, this is a 10 percent increase from November, the highest level since March, when imports exceeded 885,000 barrels per day.

Europe’s imports of Russian diesel from Baltic ports alone reached 600,000 bpd in December, the highest level since 650,000 bpd was recorded in March 2020, according to Vortexa.

The European Union has already banned seaborne Russian crude imports from Dec. 5 in a bid to cut Moscow off from oil revenues.

Russian diesel has accounted for 46 percent of Europe’s total diesel imports so far this month, compared with about 68 percent in February, when the crisis in Ukraine erupted in what Moscow calls a “special military operation,” according to Vortexa data.

The European Union had announced the imposition of a ceiling on the price of Russian oil transported by sea at $ 60 a barrel.

The Russian daily Kommersant, quoting unidentified informed sources, said that Russian oil exports fell 11 percent in the period from December 1 to December 20 compared to the previous month, after an embargo imposed by the European Union on Russian oil came into force.